February 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February:

HM Land Registry completed 1,941,280 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 434,589

HM Land Registry completed 1,941,280 applications in February compared with 1,919,998 in January 2026 and 1,806,500 in February 2025, of which:

352,444 were applications for register updates compared with 393,604 in January

1,104,534 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,054,084 in January

181,623 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 189,744 in January

101,604 were transactions for value compared with 114,764 in January

14,813 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,868 in January

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