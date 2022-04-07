Fee removed for No Time Limit applications

As of yesterday it will be free for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK to make a No Time Limit application.

From today (6 April 2022) it will be free for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK to make a No Time Limit application, the Home Office has announced.

A No Time Limit application allows those who have old-style immigration documents or those who have lost them to upgrade to a biometric residence permit (BRP) which can be used to confirm their existing UK immigration status.

The cost of making a No Time Limit application was £248.20, which included a £229 application fee and a £19.20 biometric enrolment fee.

Holders of a BRP can also prove their right to work in the UK and right to rent in England using free online services. The document will also facilitate straightforward travel in and out of the UK.

Minister for Safe and Legal Migration, Kevin Foster yesterday said:

This is another example of how the UK’s immigration system is improving and moving to a fully end-to-end digital experience for the individual. Over time, this means we will increasingly replace physical and paper-based products and services with accessible, easy to use online services. Allowing those with indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK to upgrade their legacy immigration document to a biometric residence permit free of charge will help them navigate this transition. We would encourage those who qualify to apply. The BRP has enhanced security features which means there is less chance of it being used fraudulently by another person, and it can provide you with peace of mind in terms of your immigration status and rights.

Individuals with indefinite leave to enter or remain can make a No Time Limit application to have their existing UK immigration status confirmed on a BRP if:

they have an old-style immigration document

their document containing their status or endorsement has been lost, stolen or has expired

they do not have any documentary evidence confirming they have indefinite leave to enter or remain

they need to amend the details on their evidence of status, for example the name on their immigration document

Applications for No Time Limit must be made in the UK on Gov.uk. The Home Office will ensure that support is available for those unable to use online services.