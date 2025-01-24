National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Ferry 'cross the Mersey to see Liverpool's infrastructure priorities firsthand
Visit to city considers energy and connectivity drivers crucial for wider region's long term economic growth
Our Chair Sir John Armitt, Commissioner Michele Dix and members of the Commission’s secretariat spent Thursday (24 January) in Liverpool to hear from City Region Combined Authority officials and regional stakeholders about the region’s infrastructure priorities and growth ambitions – with one of the city’s famous ferries providing a vantage point from which to get a close up look at some of the places where these ambitions will be realised.
A morning roundtable focused on the long term transport connectivity and energy challenges facing the city region, with the discussion addressing the economic opportunities which could be opened up through addressing the region’s net zero goals and improving urban and regional transport connections.
Commissioners heard from local political and business representives of the city’s desire for a more effective and better planned investment model which is consistent and stable; this was vital to plans to improve connectivity into and within the wider region; prioritising those interventions which would make the most economic impact, and building an evidence base for them, were high on the region’s agenda.
The region already has an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2035, and the discussion also considered the pace of change necessary to support its energy transition through improving electricity transmission and distribution, and expanding the development of hydrogen/CCUS technologies. Ensuring effective engagement of citizens in thinking about infrastructure was also crucial, the team heard, given the significant impact that large projects can have on communities.
Sir John and Michele then took a ride on the Mersey Ferry, taking the opportunity to see firsthand infrastructure’s crucial role in supporting the redevelopment of the whole riverside, including the city’s deep water port and container terminal, where better rail and road onward connectivity are crucial to maximising the port’s new additional capacity.
A tour of Liverpool’s Central station gave Commissioners an opportunity to learn about the connectivity enabled by Merseyrail, the region’s self-contained rail network which carries over 100,000 passengers on an average weekday; they saw how some of its trains have now been equipped with onboard batteries to extend the service onto unelectrified track.
Thanks to the Combined Authority and those involved for hosting a valuable learning day for the Commission’s team. Find out more about the Commission’s energy and transport work elsewhere on our website.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/ferry-cross-the-mersey-to-see-liverpools-infrastructure-priorities-firsthand/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Jim Hall: new picture on flood risk shows need for concerted action17/12/2024 14:15:00
The Environment Agency has today (17 December) published details of its National Assessment of Flood and Coastal Erosion risk in England.
Clean Power 2030 Action Plan "welcome step forward" on energy decarbonisation13/12/2024 16:15:00
The Commission responds to government's plan to speed up and expand delivery of major renewable generation and energy network infrastructure
Sir John Armitt: planning changes support renewables expansion12/12/2024 17:05:00
Commission responds to changes announced in the government's National Planning Policy Framework
Ensuring everyone has a stake in our future infrastructure05/12/2024 11:05:00
Infrastructure makes our society function effectively.
Letter to Chief Secretary on work to inform ten-year infrastructure strategy28/11/2024 14:15:00
Commission Chair Sir John Armitt yesterday (27 November) wrote to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the Rt Hon Darren Jones MP, to set out the input which the Commission will provide to support and inform the development of the government’s ten-year infrastructure strategy; it is a response to the Chief Secretary’s letter of 7 October to Sir John.
Funding allocation reforms "step forward" for flood resilience14/11/2024 11:10:00
The government yesterday (13 November) announced plans to reform the funding of flood risk management, alongside a review of the existing formula to ensure it addresses the flood protection challenges of businesses, and rural and coastal communities.
Advice to ministers provides "welcome clarity" on Clean Power 2030 trajectory07/11/2024 14:15:00
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) recently (5 November 2024) published details of its advice to government on the steps needed to transform electricity generation, the transmission grid and other parts of the UK’s energy system in order to deliver the government’s Clean Power 2030 objectives.
Welcome for "critical first step" on CCS clusters04/10/2024 14:15:00
Government has today (4 October 2024) announced £22bn of funding to support the first two ‘clusters’ of carbon capture and storage technology, in Teesside and Merseyside.