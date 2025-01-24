Ferry 'cross the Mersey to see Liverpool's infrastructure priorities firsthand

Visit to city considers energy and connectivity drivers crucial for wider region's long term economic growth

Our Chair Sir John Armitt, Commissioner Michele Dix and members of the Commission’s secretariat spent Thursday (24 January) in Liverpool to hear from City Region Combined Authority officials and regional stakeholders about the region’s infrastructure priorities and growth ambitions – with one of the city’s famous ferries providing a vantage point from which to get a close up look at some of the places where these ambitions will be realised.

A morning roundtable focused on the long term transport connectivity and energy challenges facing the city region, with the discussion addressing the economic opportunities which could be opened up through addressing the region’s net zero goals and improving urban and regional transport connections.

Commissioners heard from local political and business representives of the city’s desire for a more effective and better planned investment model which is consistent and stable; this was vital to plans to improve connectivity into and within the wider region; prioritising those interventions which would make the most economic impact, and building an evidence base for them, were high on the region’s agenda.

The region already has an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2035, and the discussion also considered the pace of change necessary to support its energy transition through improving electricity transmission and distribution, and expanding the development of hydrogen/CCUS technologies. Ensuring effective engagement of citizens in thinking about infrastructure was also crucial, the team heard, given the significant impact that large projects can have on communities.

Sir John and Michele then took a ride on the Mersey Ferry, taking the opportunity to see firsthand infrastructure’s crucial role in supporting the redevelopment of the whole riverside, including the city’s deep water port and container terminal, where better rail and road onward connectivity are crucial to maximising the port’s new additional capacity.

A tour of Liverpool’s Central station gave Commissioners an opportunity to learn about the connectivity enabled by Merseyrail, the region’s self-contained rail network which carries over 100,000 passengers on an average weekday; they saw how some of its trains have now been equipped with onboard batteries to extend the service onto unelectrified track.

Thanks to the Combined Authority and those involved for hosting a valuable learning day for the Commission’s team. Find out more about the Commission’s energy and transport work elsewhere on our website.