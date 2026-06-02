Fewer delays and cancellations in Wales & Western following regulator intervention

Fewer trains are being cancelled in Wales and the West of England and more are arriving on time, following the completion of an investigation into train performance by the rail regulator, and investment and changes to working practices by Network Rail.

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The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has been monitoring the implementation of Network Rail’s long term performance improvement plan, intended to reduce cancellations and delays due to its infrastructure and operation of the network. Network Rail’s plan follows the conclusion of an investigation into train performance in its Wales & Western region in mid 2024. The regulator found that Network Rail infrastructure, and the company’s working practices, were contributing to poor train performance in the region.

Since August 2024, Network Rail’s investments and changes to working practices have contributed to passenger cancellations reducing by more than a fifth at the end of 2025-26, and to an improvement in the percentage of trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled time from 77.6% to 79.4%.

Network Rail undertook extensive interventions in the Thames Valley area, concentrating on track, overhead line equipment, axle counters and points. The company has also introduced welfare officers to prevent trespass at key Thames Valley stations, and further along the Great Western Mainline, it has improved flood resilience at Chipping Sodbury.

Across the region, Network Rail has developed its leadership capability, improved train control functions and set up dedicated timetable planning taskforces and reviews, and improved incident learning and stranded train management.

ORR considers that Network Rail has now implemented its performance improvement plan, meaning it can formally close its enforcement action.