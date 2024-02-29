Ofcom
|Printable version
Fewer than half of social media users find content controls effective
Almost half of social media users who used content controls said their experience did not change, while some said it got worse (2%). Only 38% said using content controls improved their online experience.
Enabling people to take control of their online experiences is central to media literacy and online safety. Social media and video-sharing platforms have content controls that allow users to select the content they see. New researchfrom Ofcom’s Behavioural Insight and Research and Intelligence teams, as part of our work on media literacy, sheds light on people’s experiences.
About a quarter of users (26%) said they have used content controls at least once. Of these, the main reasons were:
- aligning content with interests and preferences (36%)
- protecting themselves from seeing upsetting or harmful content (35%)
- having seen something harmful or upsetting (21%)
Nevertheless, after using content controls, only 38% said their experience improved, while 44% said their experience didn’t change, 2% said it got worse and 16% said they didn’t know.
What are content controls?
In this research, we considered content controls to be personalised settings provided by social media and video-sharing platforms.
These controls enable users to manage the content they see online and avoid encountering harmful or upsetting content.
Reasons for not using content controls
Around one in five users (22%) said they were unaware of content controls prior to taking part in the survey. Almost half of users (47%) said they are aware of content controls but have never used them.
The main reasons users reported for not using content controls were:
- being happy with the content they are seeing on the platforms (68%)
- they didn’t think they need them (66%)
- they don’t trust how the platforms categorise the content (26%)
- they don’t have time (26%)
- they don’t want to miss out on interesting content (23%)
Other reasons included finding the controls too complex to understand (14%), too much text to read (14%) and not being able to find them (10%).
Upcoming call for evidence on online safety
We are looking to expand our evidence base on content controls as part of our work on online safety. We want stakeholders to respond to our upcoming Call for Evidence: Third phase of online safety regulation: Additional duties for categorised services, which will be published in March 2024.
Users’ experiences with terms and conditions
We also explored users’ experiences with terms and conditions (T&Cs) on social media services and video-sharing platforms. Previous research shows many users of online platforms do not engage with T&Cs (PDF, 7.2 MB), so we wanted to understand the reasons behind this lack of engagement.
- A third of users of online platforms said they scan T&Cs for key points and 8% make an effort to read T&Cs fully before agreeing to them.
- However, just over half of users (52%) said they tend to ignore T&Cs when signing up because they think they will take too long to read (65%) or find them overwhelming (45%).
The reasons people gave for accessing T&Cs while signing up to a platform were to help them decide if they were comfortable signing up to a platform (54%), to learn more about how their data will be used (51%), or to understand what data will be collected (45%).
Checking platform rules about what can be posted
We were specifically interested in levels of engagement with the rules on what can be posted on social media and video-sharing platforms.
- More than one in three users (38%) said they never check the rules about what can be posted on their most frequently used social media or video-sharing platforms.
The main reason for not checking platform rules was because users were confident they were not going to do anything that broke the rules (57% of respondents).
However, two-thirds (66%) of people said they check the rules at some point while using a platform – for example when they see content they are unsure of (23%) or when they are prompted to (19%). The main reasons people gave for rule-checking were because they thought it was important to use social media in a responsible way (27%) or to make sure they didn’t break any rules (26%).
Want to read more news like this?
Sign up to receive our monthly newsletter straight to your inbox. Each month we'll send you our latest round-up of news, information and advice.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/fewer-than-half-of-social-media-users-find-content-controls-effective
Latest News from
Ofcom
Celebrating LGBT+ history month 202429/02/2024 10:25:00
LGBT+ history month is coming to an end, and this year’s theme has been medicine, #UnderTheScope.
Ofcom awards Community Radio Fund grants27/02/2024 12:25:00
Ofcom yesterday announced that 14 community radio stations have successfully applied for grants following the conclusion of the second round of Community Radio Fund 2023/24 awards.
What is the Media Bill and what does it mean for Ofcom?27/02/2024 10:25:00
The UK’s media landscape is one of the most vibrant in the world, and audiences can enjoy a growing range of services, journalism and programming.
Protecting people from hate and terrorism under the online safety regime22/02/2024 14:15:00
The use of online services to incite and radicalise vulnerable people, including children, towards hate and violence poses a major risk. It can have horrific consequences and in the severest of cases can lead to mass murder, often targeting minorities and protected groups.
Amateur radio: more freedom to innovate21/02/2024 13:20:00
From today, amateur radio enthusiasts will enjoy greater operating freedoms under amateur radio licensing changes announced by Ofcom.
Ofcom opens new due impartiality investigation into GB News19/02/2024 13:15:00
Ofcom has launched an investigation into People’s Forum: The Prime Minister on GB News under our due impartiality rules.
Swipe right this Valentine’s Day: Top 10 online dating services revealed14/02/2024 13:05:00
For Valentine’s Day, our data shines a light on the UK’s online dating habits.
Top tips to stay safe from the scammers13/02/2024 10:15:00
This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, a global initiative aimed at minimising the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.