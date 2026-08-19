Fife firm powering £12 million boost

Semiconductor company's expansion safeguarding skilled jobs and boosting exports.

A £1.9 million grant, part of a £12 million company investment, will support the growth of Scotland’s Critical Technologies supercluster, expanding a compound semiconductor wafer manufacturer and creating new opportunities for staff and apprentices.

Clas-SiC Wafer Fab, based in Lochgelly, is one of the first recipients of Scottish Enterprise’s new Capital Grant, which has been designed to help drive levels of business investment and productivity.

The funding will enable Clas-SiC to upgrade its technology and equipment, enabling it to keep pace with growing global demand for its silicon carbide power semiconductors, used in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Production staff and apprentices will also receive new training as part of the expansion.

Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn said:

"This is a fantastic example of innovation and an ambitious Scottish business driving growth in a competitive global market.

“Scotland is home to one of the largest semiconductor clusters in the UK. Clas-SiC is a fundamental part of this ecosystem and an asset to Scotland’s Critical Technologies supercluster.

“This supercluster generates £4.5 billion turnover annually for the economy and employs over 11,000 people. The Scottish Government is supporting the industry-led ambition to grow this to £10 billion with an additional 6,600 jobs by 2035.

“Clas-SiC’s expansion will safeguard skilled jobs in Fife, strengthen our export base and support the fundamental technologies that will power our transition to a cleaner economy.”

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said: “Clas-SiC is investing for the future confidently in one of the most important global industries. The investment will safeguard jobs in Fife, strengthen Scotland's advanced manufacturing base and improve productivity as the business continues to grow in international markets.

"Clas-SiC's silicon carbide semiconductor technology is making power systems used in everything from electric vehicles to renewable energy systems more efficient. Semiconductors are one of the critical technologies shaping the global economy and Scotland is well placed to make the most of the opportunities this industry presents."

Clas-SiC Director and Chief Executive Officer Jen Walls said: “This investment is important as it helps accelerate our next generation of technology. The additional capability will strengthen our position on the global stage and improve our ability to meet growing demand in a high growth sector. This funding enhances our available capex and maintains our place within the technology leading global supply chain.”