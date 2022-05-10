Fifteen Community Health Council members re-appointed to roles across Wales

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has reappointed 15 members to Community Health Councils across Wales.

The members will represent North Wales, Hywel Dda, Aneurin Bevan, South Glamorgan, Swansea Bay and Cwm Taf Morgannwg Community Health Councils.

From April 2023, the new Citizen Voice Body (CVB) will replace the Community Health Councils and will continue to represent the voice of patients for their healthcare and in addition, social care services.

Each CHC covers a distinct geographical area in Wales, which aligns with the local health board responsible for designing and delivering NHS services in that area.

Community Health Councils are responsible for regularly visiting and scrutinising local health services and, working with their respective health boards, engaging with their communities to ensure they are being suitably represented.

Members are responsible for representing the interests of patients and the public in the planning and agreement of NHS service changes, as well as enabling them to raise concerns about the services they receive through an Independent Complaints Advocacy service.

The members will not be paid for their work, but they will be entitled to travel and subsistence allowances whilst carrying out business related to their roles.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:

Community Health Councils play a key role engaging with their communities and giving people a voice. In order for people to have the best experiences of NHS services in Wales, we all need to work together to ensure communities are listened to so we can learn about best practice.

The following Community Health Council members have been reappointed:

South Glamorgan

Brenda Chamberlain

North Wales CHC

Gill Williams

Celia Hayward

Joy Baker

Michael Lloyd Jones

Arron Taylor-Osbourne

Hywel Dda CHC

Pauline Griffiths

Gwenda Williams

Aneurin Bevan CHC

Cheryl Christoffersen

Patricia Cory

Barbara Norvill

Cwm Taf Morgannwg CHC

Diane Rogers

Stephen Carter

Ramsey Jamil

Swansea Bay CHC

Hugh Pattrick