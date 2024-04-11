File referred to CPS concerning Chief Constable of Northamptonshire

We have completed our criminal investigation into allegations that the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Nick Adderley, has misrepresented his military service, and have referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Following careful investigation, we have now submitted an evidential report to the Crown Prosecution Service. It will be for the CPS to consider whether to bring any criminal charge.

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

In January we sent a report to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire along with our recommendation that the Chief Constable should face a gross misconduct hearing.