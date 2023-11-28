Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Final Board Effectiveness Review published
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its last Board Effectiveness Review as part of its ongoing governance and transparency review. This was carried out in 2022.
The purpose of this review was to review the performance and effectiveness of the EHRC’s Board against the best practice standards of a high performing organisation with widely defined statutory powers, and internationally recognised best practice (including the Good Governance Standard for Public Services, the UK Corporate Governance Code).
This review has highlighted many areas where the Board is performing well and has also identified areas where there is scope for improvement. Notably, the organisation’s senior leadership’s interaction with the Board is also considered as well as the culture of the organisation in so far as it is crucial to the effective delivery of the EHRC’s remit and effectiveness. EHRC as a whole is making good progress in implementing these recommendations.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/final-board-effectiveness-review-published
Live Nation commits to improve festival accessibility through legal agreement with equality watchdog24/11/2023 09:15:00
Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, on behalf of itself and festival operator Festival Republic, has signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) following accessibility concerns at two UK festivals.
Major watchdog report reveals progress and challenges in Britain’s pursuit of equality and human rights protections17/11/2023 10:20:00
A comprehensive examination of Britain’s equality and human rights landscape over the past five years has been published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog response following Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy16/11/2023 10:15:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission responds to the Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy
Scottish Legal Aid Board takes steps to further embed equality in its work15/11/2023 10:10:10
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB), after the public body responsible for administering legal assistance in Scotland improved its equality practices.
Statement regarding recent protests14/11/2023 09:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently gave a statement on the recent protests.
The Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 202309/11/2023 11:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responds to the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
Equality watchdog to intervene in landmark legal case06/11/2023 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is to intervene in a landmark legal case.
Equality watchdog welcomes Worker Protection Bill receiving Royal Assent30/10/2023 13:25:00
Equality and Human Rights Commission welcome the Worker Protection Bill (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) that received Royal Assent recently (26 October).