Final Board Effectiveness Review published

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its last Board Effectiveness Review as part of its ongoing governance and transparency review. This was carried out in 2022.

The purpose of this review was to review the performance and effectiveness of the EHRC’s Board against the best practice standards of a high performing organisation with widely defined statutory powers, and internationally recognised best practice (including the Good Governance Standard for Public Services, the UK Corporate Governance Code).

This review has highlighted many areas where the Board is performing well and has also identified areas where there is scope for improvement. Notably, the organisation’s senior leadership’s interaction with the Board is also considered as well as the culture of the organisation in so far as it is crucial to the effective delivery of the EHRC’s remit and effectiveness. EHRC as a whole is making good progress in implementing these recommendations.

