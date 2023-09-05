Final call for research proposals to the CCRC – deadline for entries 11 September 2023

The CCRC is the body that investigates possible miscarriages of justice.

If you have an idea for academic research that you think would benefit the CCRC and the wider criminal justice system, it’s not too late to submit your research proposal to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

You still have until 11 September to send your project proposal to our Research Committee.

Projects can be of any length and on any subject provided the research is of arguable benefit to the CCRC and to the wider criminal justice system. Any proposal must be at PhD level or above and the CCRC is unable to offer funding.

Successful researchers will be given access to unique data relating to CCRC applications to review convictions and/or sentences. We can also provide contact details for sources of data, support for funding applications, and publication of resulting work on our website and more widely.

A CCRC spokesman said:

“The CCRC seeks to stimulate serious independent academic research that will benefit the criminal justice system. “Past research projects have looked at subjects including the potential impact of legal aid cuts and the criminalisation of refugees, and current research includes work on digital evidence, human trafficking, and the experiences of applicants to the CCRC. “We have some suggestions for potential areas of research, but we welcome any proposal that might fit our criteria.”

The final deadline for the submission of an initial proposal is close of business on Monday 11 September 2023. Successful applicants will then be asked to submit a full proposal.

Please email proposals to: Researchcall@CCRC.gov.uk

Further details can be found on the CCRC website and an information leaflet is also available.

