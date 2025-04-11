Environment Agency
Final consultation opened on Canford incinerator proposals
This is the final Environment Agency consultation on plans for the proposed site, so don’t miss your chance to give us any new and relevant information.
The Environment Agency has today launched the final consultation into an environmental permit application for an incinerator in Canford Magna.
Following earlier consultations, we have now reached the stage where we are likely to grant the permit, having received all of the necessary information from the applicant, MVV Environment Ltd.
The company has applied for the permit to operate an incinerator on the Canford Resource Park. This does not mean a final decision has been taken, only that we will grant the permit unless we receive new information that gives cause for not allowing it. This consultation gives you the opportunity to let us know any new information.
Issues that we consider are:
- relevant environmental regulatory requirements and technical standards
- information on local population and sensitive sites
- comments on whether the right process is being used for the activity, for example whether the technology is the right one
- pollution control
- the impact of noise and odour from traffic on site
- whether energy generated by waste incineration is recovered as much as possible
- handling and storage of waste
- plans to deal with litter and vermin on site
- any permit conditions that may be needed
We do not look at issues around vehicle movements to and from the site, working hours and whether or not the site is suitable for this kind of work. All of those are matters dealt with through the planning process. However, in order to build and operate the proposed incinerator, the company will need to be granted both planning permission and an environmental permit.
The agency is now consulting the public again on our draft decision and has made the draft permit and draft decision document available to view. The permit sets out the conditions being imposed on the applicant.
The company wants to burn up to 260,000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste each year in the incinerator. The proposed facility will, if given permission, burn waste to produce energy in the form of electricity. Power from this process will be exported to the National Grid.
Once the consultation closes, the Environment Agency will review all the comments received before reaching a final decision. MVV Environment Ltd has the right to appeal if the permit is refused.
If you wish to make comments about the application, please do so by 11.59pm on Friday 23 May.
You can comment by:
- Visiting our online Citizen Space web page: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/bh21-3bw-mvv-environment-limited-draft-decision/
- Emailing us at: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Writing to us at:
Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre,
Land Team,
Quadrant 2,
99 Parkway Avenue,
Sheffield,
S9 4WF.
If you need help accessing this consultation in another format or would like to be added to the mailing list for this application, please contact us by emailing: wessexenquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk or call 03708 506506.
We may charge for copying costs.
Please use the application number EPR/SP3127SF/A001 when you contact us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-consultation-opened-on-canford-incinerator-proposals
