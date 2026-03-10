Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Final decision on disputed price controls for 5 water companies
An independent group of experts appointed by the CMA has decided how much revenue 5 water companies are allowed following their rejection of Ofwat’s decision.
- Group has allowed an expected average increase of 2.2% in customer bills, nearly half of which is due to market movements
- Some extra money also granted to improve services, tackle pollution and secure investment
- 83% of increases sought by water companies rejected – companies have been allowed less additional revenue than in the group’s provisional ruling
Background
A price control sets the amount of revenue companies are allowed to recover through customer bills. In December 2024, Ofwat published the price control for each of the 16 regulated monopoly companies covering the period 2025 to 2030 – a decision it said would lead to average bill increases of £157 (36%) over the 5-year period.
Five companies – Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water – argued that Ofwat’s decision left them unable to meet the regulatory requirements set out for them. Each of these companies chose to exercise its legal right to request a “redetermination” of Ofwat’s decision by an independent group of experts appointed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The disputing companies serve approximately 14 million people and have a combined annual revenue of around £5 billion.
This process has taken place during a period of extensive debate and proposals for fundamental change for the water sector and how it is regulated. The Independent Water Commission concluded that the sector “requires fundamental reform on all sides”. The UK government response stated that the current system is “failing the environment, customers and investors” and that it “will now act quickly, turning the page on a broken system with root and branch reform”.
However, the group was required by law to undertake the redeterminations under the current regulatory system, with more fundamental decisions about the water sector necessarily reserved for government. A maximum of 12 months was allowed for this complex process, compared to the 4 years in which Ofwat conducts its price control.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-decision-on-disputed-price-controls-for-5-water-companies
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
B2B used car auction merger cleared by CMA05/03/2026 14:20:00
The final decision follows a consultation on the CMA’s phase 2 interim report.
CMA launches review of private dentistry05/03/2026 12:05:00
The CMA has launched a market study into the £8 billion private dentistry sector to make sure it is working well for UK consumers.
The role of modern competition policy in an uncertain world27/02/2026 15:25:00
A speech given yesterday by Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s Chief Executive, delivered at The Economist’s Antitrust Summit 2026.
TV presenter Alexander Armstrong teams up with the CMA to champion clear pricing26/02/2026 12:20:00
A new online campaign is helping businesses in the UK make their pricing clearer – and avoid legal pitfalls.
Doug Gurr selected as preferred candidate for Chair of CMA24/02/2026 10:12:10
Doug Gurr yesterday announced as the preferred candidate to remain as chair of the Competition and Markets Authority.
Consumer protection under the DMCCA: progress and priorities16/02/2026 12:20:00
Speech delivered recently (13 February 2026) by Emma Cochrane, Acting Executive Director, Consumer Protection at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
CMA fines Euro Car Parks £473k for failure to comply with legal information notice16/02/2026 10:15:00
The CMA has imposed a £473,000 penalty on Euro Car Parks for failing to respond to a notice that legally required the company to provide information.
CMA secures commitments from Apple and Google to improve fairness in app store processes and enhance iOS interoperability11/02/2026 13:05:00
Commitments would deliver immediate improvements to the way UK developers publish apps and how they access Apple’s tools.