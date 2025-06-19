National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Final draft guidance finds benefits of 2 Alzheimer’s treatments remain too small to justify the additional cost to the NHS
The benefits from donanemab (also called Kisunla and made by Eli Lilly) and lecanemab (also called Leqembi and made by Eisai) - remain too small to justify the additional cost to the NHS, one of our independent committees has concluded following consultation.
This means the medicines should not be provided on the NHS as they are not good value for money.
Last month the appraisal committee met to consider new information submitted as part of its additional consultation on negative draft recommendations for donanemab and lecanemab.
The committee’s conclusion in final draft guidance published today remains that neither drug can be recommended for treating mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease.
This is because, based on all the evidence submitted, they still do not demonstrate sufficient benefit for their high cost, including the cost of administering them. The treatments have been shown to delay progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s by 4-6 months but the overall costs of purchasing and administering the drug remain high and the benefits too small.
For us to be able to approve a medicine for use in the NHS it must not only represent a step forward in treatment, but it must also represent a good use of NHS resources and taxpayers’ money. These treatments do not do that.
We have done everything we possibly can to try and achieve a positive outcome in our assessments of these treatments, including providing an additional opportunity for new evidence to be submitted.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE
Helen continued: “The committee accepted that any slowing of the disease getting worse would be meaningful for people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease and their carers because it could mean more time socialising, driving and being independent, so needing less help day-to-day from family members.
“The committee accepted that any slowing of the disease getting worse would be meaningful for people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease and their carers because it could mean more time socialising, driving and being independent, so needing less help day-to-day from family members.
“However, the committee concluded the small benefits of donanemab and lecanemab shown in the clinical trials and the lack of long-term evidence of effectiveness, together with the substantial resources the NHS would need to commit to the treatments means if they were approved they could displace other essential treatments and services that deliver significant benefits to patients.”
Registered stakeholders including the companies and patient groups now have until 8 July to appeal against the final draft recommendations.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/the-benefits-of-alzheimers-treatments-donanemab-and-lecanemab-remain-too-small-to-justify-the-additional-costs-says-nice-in-final-draft-guidance
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
‘Artificial pancreas’ transforming the lives of thousands of children and young people with type 1 diabetes17/06/2025 09:15:00
Around 20,000 children and young people with type 1 diabetes in England now benefit from life-changing 'artificial pancreas' technology, recommended by NICE.
NICE leads the way in approving breakthrough treatment for multiple myeloma13/06/2025 11:10:00
Patients in England will become the first in the world to receive belantamab mafodotin for this indication following our recommendation and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval earlier this year.
Updated guideline to increase access to treatments for early-stage chronic heart failure could reduce deaths and hospital admissions by thousands10/06/2025 14:15:00
Around 3,000 deaths and 5,500 hospital admissions in England caused by chronic heart failure could be prevented each year following our updated draft guideline on medical treatment of the disease.
Over 4,200 people set to benefit after we recommend daily pill to treat rare chronic kidney disease23/05/2025 16:25:00
New treatment sparsentan has been found to slow down the progression of kidney damage, which will change people’s lives for the better.
New weekly treatment option approved for people with haemophilia B22/05/2025 11:10:00
Our final draft guidance published yesterday recommends marstacimab (also called Hympavzi and made by Pfizer) for treating the severe form of blood disorder haemophilia B in people 12 years and over.
Deal agreed for continued access to life-changing treatment for rare inherited disease16/05/2025 10:10:00
We are consulting on draft guidance for cerliponase alfa for treating neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), a type of Batten disease.
AI skin cancer detection system gets green light for conditional NHS use01/05/2025 15:25:00
An artificial intelligence system for potential skin cancer has been conditionally recommended for use in the NHS for the next three years while further evidence is collected.
Up to 1,000 women a year could benefit from new at-home treatment for endometriosis01/05/2025 11:05:00
Today we've recommended a new treatment option for symptoms of endometriosis that can be taken at home.
New guideline will help cut falls and related hospital admissions for older and at-risk people30/04/2025 09:15:00
Personalised assessments that consider factors including the hazards in a person’s home, and their previous medical history will help reduce falls in older and at-risk people, according to a new NICE guideline.