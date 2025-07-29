Final few days to nominate – UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025

The Digital Poverty Alliance is issuing a final call for nominations to the UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025 – a national initiative developed as part of our commitment to recognising and accelerating meaningful progress on digital inclusion.

Grounded in the framework of our Charter for Digital Inclusion, the Awards shine a light on the work being done across the UK to close the digital divide. Not abstract ambition – but measurable action. Not pilot projects – but sustained progress.

Nominations are open to all current and prospective Charter signatories and will close at midnight on Thursday 31 July.

Every current Charter signatory will automatically be considered for an award. This may be on the basis of their original application, or if submitted, their six-month update. Signatories who joined more than six months ago and have not completed an update will still be included.

The Awards will recognise outstanding contributions across five core areas:

Raising Awareness

Accessible Services

Device Donation

Digital Skills Development

Partnerships for Impact

Organisations may nominate in up to three categories, showcasing where their work has had the greatest impact. Submissions will be assessed on intent, quality of delivery, and demonstrable outcomes over the past year.

Winners will be announced on Friday 12 September at the End Digital Poverty Day Gala Reception, held at Bankside Gallery in London. This flagship event will bring together leaders from government, industry, civil society, and communities to reflect on national progress – and to spotlight those whose work is shaping what comes next.

As Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, explains:

“These Awards are not about promises. They are about progress. Our Charter is increasingly shaping how organisations design services, measure outcomes, and allocate resources. The Awards recognise those who are not only committed to digital inclusion, but who are embedding it – systematically and sustainably – into the way they work.”

Since its launch in June 2024, the Charter has brought together over 40 organisations committed to ending digital poverty. The Awards build on that momentum – making visible the practical solutions, local innovations, and system-level shifts now taking place across the UK.

End Digital Poverty Day Gala

If you have not yet secured your ticket for this year’s Gala, we encourage you to do so here. Early bird tickets are available for £40 until 31 July and include a welcome drink and a Bengali meal prepared by the Oitij-Jo Women’s Collective in East London.