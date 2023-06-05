Crown Prosecution Service
Final four defendants jailed for their part in the largest child sexual abuse prosecution in the West Midlands
Four people were recently (02 June 2023) jailed for their part in the the largest child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands. Twenty-one people have now been convicted of serious sexual offending against children in the Walsall area.
Operation Satchel was an investigation carried out by the West Midlands Police which uncovered the systematic sexual abuse of children in Walsall. The three trials took place over a period of 18 months.
Matthew Evans, 32, John Griffiths, 66, and Violet Griffiths, 66, have previously been found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Evans has been sentenced to 17 years and six months imprisonment. John Griffiths has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months imprisonment. Violet Griffiths has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Natasha Webb pleaded guilty at an earlier stage of this case to multiple child sexual abuse related offences and has now been sentenced to nine years imprisonment.
Custody photos of (L-R) Matthew Evans, John Griffiths and Violet Griffiths
On 27 May 2022 the jury in trial 1 convicted James Evans, Pamela Howells, Lee Webb, Kirsty Webb, Mark Smith, and Ann Marie Clare of multiple child sexual abuse related offences. Stephen Webb and Dean Webb were found to have done the acts alleged having been found to be unfit to plead or stand trial. The defendants from trial one were sentenced on 31 August 2022 with the exception of Dean Webb who was sentenced on 9 September 2022 and Stephen Webb who was sentenced on 13 January 2023.
On Friday 3 February 2023, the jury in trial 2 convicted Tracey Baker, David Baker, Luke Baker, David Evans, Philip Wellington, Natalie Wellington, Jason Evans, and Ryan Evans of multiple child sexual abuse related offences. Jane Evans was found to have done the acts alleged having been found to be unfit to plead or stand trial. Some of these defendants were sentenced on 24 March 2023.
L-R Top: Anne Marie-Clare, James Evans, Jason Evans, Kirsty Webb, Lee Webb,
Bottom: Mark Smith, Natasha Webb, Pam Howells, Phillip Wellington and Tracey Baker
Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor recently said:
“The final four defendants have been sentenced today in what has been the largest ever child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands.
“The 21 offenders convicted in Operation Satchel perpetrated the most abhorrent catalogue of systematic sexual abuse on seven children. The scale, depravity and deeply disturbing nature of which is unlike anything I have seen during my time working for the CPS and has shocked everyone who has been involved in bringing them to justice.
“The cruel abuse which they inflicted on the victims for years has caused them physical and extreme psychological harm, leaving them traumatised.
“I would like to thank and commend all of the victims and the witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence - it is their courage which enabled us to bring this case to court and see justice served.
“This has been a complex and challenging case which, due to the sheer number of defendants involved, required us to prepare for and present evidence in three separate trials which took place over a period of 18 months to successfully secure this outcome.
“With the exception of one defendant, who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse.
“I would also like to thank the West Midlands Police investigation team who worked with the CPS over five years painstakingly reviewing a huge amount of evidence to ensure that this large network of child sexual abusers was prosecuted and convicted.
“All children have the right to feel safe and protected. We hope the outcome of this case will encourage anyone who may be in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police, knowing we will do all we can to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so and offer support for victims.”
The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement agencies to combat all types of child sexual abuse and seek justice for victims.
Notes to Editors
- Joanne Jakymec is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Matthew Evans (DOB: 01.03.1991) was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences on 5 April 2023 following a trial and has been sentenced to 17 years and six months imprisonment with 1 year extended licence period. Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last for 30 years. Restraining order to last until further order.
- John Griffiths (DOB: 20.09.1956) was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences on 5 April 2023 following a trial and has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months imprisonment with a 1 year extended licence period. SHPO to last for 20 years. Restraining order to last until further order.
- Violet Griffiths (DOB: 27.06.1956) was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences on 5 April 2023 following a trial and has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. SHPO to last for 20 years. Restraining order to last until further order
- Natasha Webb (DOB: 04.10.1985) pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual abuse related offences and was sentenced to nine years and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order have been put in place.
- In trial 1:
- James Evans (DOB: 16.09.1984) - was found guilty of 20 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum term of 18 years. Indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Kirsty Webb (DOB: 28.01.1987) - was found guilty of 5 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Mark Smith (DOB: 18.04.1988) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 19 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of 6 years (total of 25 years). SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Pamela Howells (DOB: 22.12.1954) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment. SHPO for 15 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Lee Webb (DOB: 28.04.1982) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Ann Marie Clare (DOB: 03.11.1979) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of 3 years (total of 11 years). SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.
- Dean Webb (DOB: 14.03.1989) was found not fit to plead and the jury decided that he had committed the acts alleged. He was given a supervision order for 2 years. SHPO imposed for 40 years.
- Stephen Webb (DOB: 27.07.1957) was also found not fit to plead and the jury decided that he had committed the acts alleged. He was given an absolute discharge.
- In trial 2:
- Tracey Baker (DOB: 28.07.1981) - was found guilty of 5 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 16 years custody, SHPO and Restraining Order in relation to all of the complainants. Both orders to last until further order. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims.
- David Baker (DOB: 17.04.1981) - was found guilty of 7 child sexual abuse related offences and was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment (inc. extra year extended licence). Restraining Order and SHPO granted indefinitely.
- Luke Baker (DOB: 04.06.2000) - was found guilty of 2 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 2 years and 4 months, Restraining Order to last until further order and a SHPO for 15 years
- David Evans (DOB: 01.10.1950) - was found guilty of 2 child sexual abuse related offences and was sentenced to 3 years 6 months imprisonment. Restraining Order and SHPO granted indefinitely.
- Jane Evans (DOB: 01.10.1951) - was found not fit to plead and the jury decided that she had committed the acts alleged and was sentenced to a Supervision Order and SHPO granted.
- Philip Wellington (DOB: 27.03.1973) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 9 years custody, SHPO and Restraining Order in relation to all of the complainants. Both orders to last until further order.
- Natalie Wellington (DOB: 29.09.1978) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences and was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment (inc. extra year extended licence). Restraining Order and SHPO granted indefinitely.
- Jason Evans (DOB: 31.12.1997) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 2 years and 6 months, Restraining order to last until further order and a SHPO for 15 years.
- Ryan Evans (DOB: 10.09.1999) was found guilty of 1 child sexual abuse related offence and was sentenced to a community order for 3 years, restraining order to last until further order and a SHPO for 15 years.
