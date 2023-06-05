Final four defendants jailed for their part in the largest child sexual abuse prosecution in the West Midlands

Four people were recently (02 June 2023) jailed for their part in the the largest child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands. Twenty-one people have now been convicted of serious sexual offending against children in the Walsall area.

Operation Satchel was an investigation carried out by the West Midlands Police which uncovered the systematic sexual abuse of children in Walsall. The three trials took place over a period of 18 months.

Matthew Evans, 32, John Griffiths, 66, and Violet Griffiths, 66, have previously been found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Evans has been sentenced to 17 years and six months imprisonment. John Griffiths has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months imprisonment. Violet Griffiths has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Natasha Webb pleaded guilty at an earlier stage of this case to multiple child sexual abuse related offences and has now been sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Custody photos of (L-R) Matthew Evans, John Griffiths and Violet Griffiths

On 27 May 2022 the jury in trial 1 convicted James Evans, Pamela Howells, Lee Webb, Kirsty Webb, Mark Smith, and Ann Marie Clare of multiple child sexual abuse related offences. Stephen Webb and Dean Webb were found to have done the acts alleged having been found to be unfit to plead or stand trial. The defendants from trial one were sentenced on 31 August 2022 with the exception of Dean Webb who was sentenced on 9 September 2022 and Stephen Webb who was sentenced on 13 January 2023.

On Friday 3 February 2023, the jury in trial 2 convicted Tracey Baker, David Baker, Luke Baker, David Evans, Philip Wellington, Natalie Wellington, Jason Evans, and Ryan Evans of multiple child sexual abuse related offences. Jane Evans was found to have done the acts alleged having been found to be unfit to plead or stand trial. Some of these defendants were sentenced on 24 March 2023.

L-R Top: Anne Marie-Clare, James Evans, Jason Evans, Kirsty Webb, Lee Webb,

​​Bottom: Mark Smith, Natasha Webb, Pam Howells, Phillip Wellington and Tracey Baker

Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor recently said:

“The final four defendants have been sentenced today in what has been the largest ever child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands. “The 21 offenders convicted in Operation Satchel perpetrated the most abhorrent catalogue of systematic sexual abuse on seven children. The scale, depravity and deeply disturbing nature of which is unlike anything I have seen during my time working for the CPS and has shocked everyone who has been involved in bringing them to justice. “The cruel abuse which they inflicted on the victims for years has caused them physical and extreme psychological harm, leaving them traumatised. “I would like to thank and commend all of the victims and the witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence - it is their courage which enabled us to bring this case to court and see justice served. “This has been a complex and challenging case which, due to the sheer number of defendants involved, required us to prepare for and present evidence in three separate trials which took place over a period of 18 months to successfully secure this outcome. “With the exception of one defendant, who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse. “I would also like to thank the West Midlands Police investigation team who worked with the CPS over five years painstakingly reviewing a huge amount of evidence to ensure that this large network of child sexual abusers was prosecuted and convicted. “All children have the right to feel safe and protected. We hope the outcome of this case will encourage anyone who may be in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police, knowing we will do all we can to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so and offer support for victims.”

The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement agencies to combat all types of child sexual abuse and seek justice for victims.

