Final Government response to the Infected Blood Inquiry

Nearly £100 million in compensation has been paid to victims of the Infected Blood Scandal so far, alongside over £1.2 billion in interim payments, as the government publishes its final response to the Infected Blood Inquiry’s May 2024 report – highlighting progress delivering the Inquiry’s twelve recommendations.

Recognising the unspeakable suffering of victims, the government accepts all twelve of the Inquiry’s recommendations, with some accepted in full, and others accepted in principle. There are no recommendations that the government has not accepted.

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, said:

Today is an important milestone, nearly one year on from the publication of the Inquiry’s report.

The victims of this scandal have suffered unspeakably. We remain fully committed to cooperating with the Inquiry, are acting on its twelve recommendations, and are grateful for its work to date.

We have paid nearly £100 million in compensation so far, and have set aside £11.8 billion to deliver what is one of the most comprehensive compensation schemes in modern history.

The government is delivering Recommendation 1, to set up a compensation scheme. Compensation is paid through the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA), an independent organisation that was set up on the Inquiry’s recommendation in its Second Interim Report. IBCA has paid out £96.6 million in compensation so far to victims of the Infected Blood Scandal, building on over £1.2 billion already paid out by the government in interim payments.

Government is delivering Recommendation 10, to empower the voices of infected blood patients, by paying £500,000 to patient advocacy charities. These funds will be paid to specific charities that have been recommended by the Inquiry, and meetings are underway to agree on awards.

Government is also delivering Recommendation 6, to monitor patients with liver damage, by ensuring that all patients with liver damage will have their care overseen by a medical consultant. Patients with a Hepatitis C diagnosis will receive greater follow-up and monitoring, and NHS England will also be proactively identifying patients with bleeding disorders to ensure they receive appropriate testing, treatment and ongoing monitoring.

Yesterday, the Government is also announcing that Sir Robert Francis KC, Interim Chair of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority, will remain in his role for another 18 months. The decision to extend his term was taken to provide continuity for the organisation and the infected blood community, and ensure compensation continues to be delivered without delay.

The Inquiry has set out its intention to publish a further report on compensation, and the Government remains committed to cooperating with the Inquiry.

Commenting on his extension, Sir Robert Francis KC said:

I am honoured to continue serving as ​Interim ​Chair of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority.