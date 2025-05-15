Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Final Government response to the Infected Blood Inquiry
The government publishes its final response to the Infected Blood Inquiry’s May 2024 report.
-
Government’s final response to the Infected Blood Inquiry’s May 2024 report highlights progress delivering Inquiry’s twelve recommendations.
-
Progress includes nearly £100 million so far in compensation to victims and over £1.2 billion in interim payments, committing £500,000 to advocacy charities, and greater support for patients with liver damage.
-
Sir Robert Francis KC, Interim Chair of Infected Blood Compensation Authority, will also continue his role for another 18 months.
Nearly £100 million in compensation has been paid to victims of the Infected Blood Scandal so far, alongside over £1.2 billion in interim payments, as the government publishes its final response to the Infected Blood Inquiry’s May 2024 report – highlighting progress delivering the Inquiry’s twelve recommendations.
Recognising the unspeakable suffering of victims, the government accepts all twelve of the Inquiry’s recommendations, with some accepted in full, and others accepted in principle. There are no recommendations that the government has not accepted.
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, said:
Today is an important milestone, nearly one year on from the publication of the Inquiry’s report.
The victims of this scandal have suffered unspeakably. We remain fully committed to cooperating with the Inquiry, are acting on its twelve recommendations, and are grateful for its work to date.
We have paid nearly £100 million in compensation so far, and have set aside £11.8 billion to deliver what is one of the most comprehensive compensation schemes in modern history.
The government is delivering Recommendation 1, to set up a compensation scheme. Compensation is paid through the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA), an independent organisation that was set up on the Inquiry’s recommendation in its Second Interim Report. IBCA has paid out £96.6 million in compensation so far to victims of the Infected Blood Scandal, building on over £1.2 billion already paid out by the government in interim payments.
Government is delivering Recommendation 10, to empower the voices of infected blood patients, by paying £500,000 to patient advocacy charities. These funds will be paid to specific charities that have been recommended by the Inquiry, and meetings are underway to agree on awards.
Government is also delivering Recommendation 6, to monitor patients with liver damage, by ensuring that all patients with liver damage will have their care overseen by a medical consultant. Patients with a Hepatitis C diagnosis will receive greater follow-up and monitoring, and NHS England will also be proactively identifying patients with bleeding disorders to ensure they receive appropriate testing, treatment and ongoing monitoring.
Yesterday, the Government is also announcing that Sir Robert Francis KC, Interim Chair of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority, will remain in his role for another 18 months. The decision to extend his term was taken to provide continuity for the organisation and the infected blood community, and ensure compensation continues to be delivered without delay.
The Inquiry has set out its intention to publish a further report on compensation, and the Government remains committed to cooperating with the Inquiry.
Commenting on his extension, Sir Robert Francis KC said:
I am honoured to continue serving as Interim Chair of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority.
My priority remains to ensure that we pay compensation to those impacted by the scandal as quickly as possible, while maintaining transparency and compassion throughout our work.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-government-response-to-the-infected-blood-inquiry
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Cardiff set for UK Government jobs boost to drive growth15/05/2025 10:10:00
Cardiff has been named as one of 13 locations where more Civil Service jobs will be moved in a boost for the local economy.
Thousands of Civil Service roles moved out of London in latest reform to the state14/05/2025 13:05:00
Civil servant roles, including senior leadership, will be relocated to 13 locations across the UK to develop and deliver policy closer to communities
Public Given First Look at Early Proposed Design Concepts for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial site07/05/2025 16:20:00
UK Government launches a public online exhibition showcasing the five potential design concepts for the site of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial site in St James’s Park.
Cyber sector is target for growth as Government supports businesses against serious organised cyber crime07/05/2025 13:15:00
The cyber sector will be a “prime target for economic growth” in the upcoming Industrial Strategy, as the government secures Britain’s future and delivers the Plan for Change.
Cyber attacks are "wake up call" for businesses - Pat McFadden06/05/2025 10:20:00
Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will set out what action the government is taking to improve cyber security in a speech next week.
Response to arbitration tribunal final report: UK-Sandeel (The European Union v. the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)02/05/2025 14:22:00
UK Government statement on the sandeel Arbitration Tribunal’s final ruling in the UK-Sandeel case.
UK Resilience Academy to help secure Britain’s future with “generational upgrade” in emergency training29/04/2025 13:10:00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden has launched the UK Resilience Academy.
UK researchers access more quantum and space Horizon funding29/04/2025 11:22:00
EU Commissioner visits London as UK researchers and businesses get access to more Horizon Europe funding calls for quantum and space research.