Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Final guidance on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices
Following consultation earlier this year, we have now published final guidance to help providers understand and meet the new fundamental standard on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals, and hospices.
The guidance also sets out what people using health and social care services and their families, friends or advocates can expect.
The consultation was limited to our guidance about the new fundamental standard. It did not cover the scope and content of the visiting legislation itself, which was subject to the government’s own consultation last year.
We received 553 responses to our consultation. We are grateful to everyone who gave their feedback.
People often expressed support for the principles contained in the guidance and fundamental standard and related this to their own experiences.
We also received a high level of agreement that the guidance provided clarity.
Across the 5 questions we asked to gauge agreement or disagreement that our guidance clarifies what is required of the relevant health and social care providers, an average of:
- 79% said they agreed or strongly agreed
- 8% said they disagreed or strongly disagreed.
We have used the feedback we received to improve our guidance. For example, we have added further clarity to help providers understand what they must do to make sure they respect the right of each person to receive visits and to be accompanied.
We have published our guidance ahead of the timescale the government has set out for the regulation to come into force on 6 April 2024.
Find out more
Guidance for providers on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/final-guidance-visiting-and-accompanying-care-homes-hospitals-and-hospices
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC03/04/2024 12:20:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC02/04/2024 16:25:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Tell us what your maternity care was like for you in 202406/03/2024 13:05:00
CQC's 2024 national maternity survey is happening soon. The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
Our new assessment approach: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts04/03/2024 12:20:00
As a part of introducing our new approach, we plan to start work on well-led assessments for NHS trusts which have been developed in collaboration with NHS England.
Working with National Voices and the Point of Care Foundation on Regulators’ Pioneer Fund project21/02/2024 12:05:00
In September 2023, the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund awarded us a grant of £635,394.
National survey shows some improvement in maternity experiences, but help not always available when needed09/02/2024 16:05:00
Findings from a survey of more than 25,500 women and people who used NHS maternity services in 2023 indicate some aspects of care have improved in the past year, but many maternity care experiences are still less positive than they were five years ago.
Secretary of State commissions CQC to conduct rapid review into Nottingham mental health services02/02/2024 10:25:00
Victoria Atkins MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has commissioned us to conduct a special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust under Section 48 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.
Update on implementing our local authority assessments: January 202430/01/2024 14:20:00
In December, we published our updated guidance for local authorities ahead of starting our local authority assessments.