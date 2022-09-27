Homeless Link
Final Learning Report for Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund Launches
Homeless Link’s full learning report from the Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund launched yesterday.
Funded by the Greater London Authority and managed by Homeless Link, the IARSF worked with seven grantees across London to improve access to immigration advice for non-UK national rough sleepers.
Key learning included the importance of providing accommodation to people receiving immigration advice, the need for homelessness sector involvement in on-going cases and the impact of Home Office delays on case duration.
Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development at the GLA“I am proud that through the Mayor’s Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund some of the most vulnerable members of our society have been able to access immigration advice and support to find a route out of homelessness.
“The learnings from this Fund had a positive influence in informing the new Sub regional Immigration Advice Services (SIASs) in London funded through the Rough Sleeping Initiative. The GLA’s and London Councils successful joint bid for SIASs will ensure that immigration advice continues to be available for Londoners sleeping rough to enable a positive move-on from homelessness.”
The seven grantees and their partners include:
- Depaul UK partnering with Cardinal Hume Centre, New Horizon
- Lewisham Refugee and Migrant Network partnering with Bench Outreach
- Micro Rainbow partnering with Wesley Gryk Solicitors
- NEWway Project partnering with Caritas Anchor House, Renewal Project
- South London Refugee Association partnering with Ace of Clubs, Thames Reach Croydon, Crisis Croydon, Glassdoor
- St Mungo’s partnering with Praxis
- Thames Reach partnering with Tower Hamlets Law Centre, Hammersmith and Fulham Law Centre
