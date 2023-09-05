Final proposals on parliamentary advice and services published

The Conduct Committee has today published its fifth report of the 2022-23 Session.

Following a consultation of members of the House, the Conduct Committee has published its fifth report of the 2022-23 Session which sets out final proposals on amendments to the rules on parliamentary advice and services. The proposed changes to the Code and Guide are aimed at clarifying the rules rather than tightening them.

The House will be invited to agree the report on 14 September.

