Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Final proposals on parliamentary advice and services published
The Conduct Committee has today published its fifth report of the 2022-23 Session.
- Report: Parliamentary advice and services: proposed changes to the Code of Conduct and Guide to the Code of Conduct (HTML)
- Report: Parliamentary advice and services: proposed changes to the Code of Conduct and Guide to the Code of Conduct(PDF)
- Conduct Committee
Following a consultation of members of the House, the Conduct Committee has published its fifth report of the 2022-23 Session which sets out final proposals on amendments to the rules on parliamentary advice and services. The proposed changes to the Code and Guide are aimed at clarifying the rules rather than tightening them.
The House will be invited to agree the report on 14 September.
Further information
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
AI offers significant opportunities but twelve governance challenges must be addressed says Science, Innovation and Technology Committee31/08/2023 13:05:00
The explosive development of Artificial intelligence (AI) has outpaced the development of policies to ensure that its benefits are achieved and harms avoided.
Reform law and expand treatment options to tackle cost of drugs on society – Home Affairs Committee finds31/08/2023 09:20:00
Drug laws are outdated and in need of reform, the Home Affairs Committee has found. The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and Misuse of Drugs regulations need to be updated to support greater use of public health based drug interventions, while also ensuring an appropriate criminal justice response to illicit drugs including national standards for diversion schemes for low level offending.
Foreign Affairs Committee Reviews Government’s Tilt to the Indo-Pacific30/08/2023 12:10:00
Today (Wednesday 30 August) the Foreign Affairs Committee publishes its report: Tilting horizons: the Integrated Review and the Indo-Pacific.
Abandon artificial intelligence copyright exemption to protect UK creative industries, MPs say30/08/2023 11:10:00
The Government must follow through on its pledge and abandon plans to allow AI developers the free use of existing music, literature and works of art for the purposes of training artificial intelligence to come up with new creations, MPs say today.
Strategic plan needed to deliver nuclear power and close the power gap01/08/2023 13:05:00
In a major report, the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee calls on the Government to develop and publish a Nuclear Strategic Plan to turn high level aspirations into concrete steps to deliver new nuclear.
Food insecurity leads to unhealthy eating and obesity28/07/2023 16:05:00
A fifth of UK households are struggling to get access to good quality food at reasonable prices, a report by MPs says, causing them to turn to unhealthy, high-calorie alternatives. This, the report added, is likely to contribute to making 40% of the population obese by 2025.
Civil Service relocation plans lack detail and evidence base say MPs28/07/2023 15:05:00
The Government’s plans to relocate the Civil Service away from London and open new regional offices, one of its flagship ‘levelling up’ programmes, lacks detail and clear justification, according to a new report published yesterday.
UK’s world-leading role on vaccination at risk, warn MPs27/07/2023 15:20:00
The UK is at risk of losing its position as a global leader on vaccination without action to address challenges around uptake and bureaucratic processes in setting up clinical trials.