Information Commissioner's Office
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Final storage and access technologies guidance published
We have published our finalised guidance on Storage and Access Technologies (SATs), alongside an update on our online tracking strategy.
The guidance, which covers how the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR) (and where relevant, the UK GDPR) apply to cookies, tracking pixels, device fingerprinting and similar technologies (‘storage and access technologies’), incorporates updates following two consultations and changes introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act. It includes new examples and points of clarification to help organisations comply with the law. It reflects the law as it currently stands, and sits separately from our ongoing work to review regulation 6 of PECR for online advertising purposes, on which further updates will follow in the coming weeks.
William Malcolm, Executive Director Regulatory Risk and Innovation, said:
"Online service providers want regulatory certainty so that they can innovate responsibly. They want clear, practical guidance they can rely on. That is exactly what we have delivered with the publication of the Storage and Access Technology guidance. We listened carefully to what industry told us during our consultations and addressed the questions we heard most frequently.
"We are also taking direct action to drive compliance. 99% of the UK's top 1,000 websites now meet compliance standards for cookie banners owing to focused ICO work with industry. There is still more to do, and our work and interventions will continue to drive for a fairer, more transparent online tracking ecosystem that gives people meaningful control over how their data is used."
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/04/final-storage-and-access-technologies-guidance-published/
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