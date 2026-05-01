Final storage and access technologies guidance published

We have published our finalised guidance on Storage and Access Technologies (SATs), alongside an update on our online tracking strategy.

The guidance, which covers how the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR) (and where relevant, the UK GDPR) apply to cookies, tracking pixels, device fingerprinting and similar technologies (‘storage and access technologies’), incorporates updates following two consultations and changes introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act. It includes new examples and points of clarification to help organisations comply with the law. It reflects the law as it currently stands, and sits separately from our ongoing work to review regulation 6 of PECR for online advertising purposes, on which further updates will follow in the coming weeks.

William Malcolm, Executive Director Regulatory Risk and Innovation, said: