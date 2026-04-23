NCFE
|Printable version
Finalists announced for 2026 national education awards
The educational charity NCFE recently (21 April) announced finalists across six categories for its upcoming Aspiration Awards.
Launched by the leader in vocational and technical education in 2018, the awards honour the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations across the UK.
Now in its ninth year, and following the submission of hundreds of nominations, the shortlist was selected by a panel of 25 judges with extensive experience across education, skills, and the media.
Congratulations to all the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2026 listed below! Winners are due to be announced in June.
Against All Odds
This category recognises a learner who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve success. The finalists are:
- Amber Wanley, DN Colleges Group
- Annabelle Groombridge, Aced Qualifications
- Jade Shaw, Tempdent
- Lucas McElroy, Blenheim High School
- Lucy Mears, Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form
- Mariah-Marie Kane, Shooters Hill Sixth Form College
- Mohammad Tempah, The Hub Educational Services
- Paige Osmond, Warrington & Vale Royal College
- Phinley Parker, Aced Qualifications
- Ursula Cullen, South West College.
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer at NCFE, Katy Morton, News Editor at Nursery World, Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News, and Charlotte Jones, Operations/Project Manager at the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN).
Learner of the Year
This category recognises an exceptional learner for their work, either within their qualification or in relation to a particular project related to their studies. The finalists are:
- Amani Sobhi, CECOS College London
- Ela Burton, TEC Partnership (The Academy Grimsby)
- Harvey Truscott-Hull, TEC Partnership (East Riding College)
- Izzy Wills, Exeter College
- Jaylen Kadir, Blackburn College
- Lewis J Ahmed, Double Eleven
- Lotte Christian, Aced Qualifications
- Nonge Bikishoni, Bournemouth and Poole College
- Orla Geeson, The Hub Educational Services
- River Querelle, East Coast College (Great Yarmouth Campus).
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Stewart Foster, Chief Regulatory Officer at NCFE, Rachel Johnson, CEO of PiXL, Catherine Sezen, Interim Director of Education Policy at the Association of Colleges, and Ben Rowland, CEO of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).
Apprentice of the Year
The category recongises an exceptional apprentice for their work, either within their apprenticeship workplace or in relation to their classroom-based learning. The finalists are:
- Ava Reed, Inspire Education Group
- Chloe Bamford, Race Ahead Training
- Courtney Siddall, Bolton College
- Ethan Ramsey, Darlington College
- Jacob Naylor, Leeds City College
- Jorja Williams, Halesowen College
- Lily Keogh, MIT Skills Limited
- Paula Schrader, Exeter College
- Sophie Smith, TEC Partnership (Grimsby Campus)
- Susana Araujo Jacques, East Sussex College.
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Leanne Poole, Head of EPA at NCFE, Jane Hamilton, journalist at the Times / Sun, Kasim Choudhry, Director (ThinkFest) at Pathway Group, and Lindsay Conroy, CEO of the Association of Apprentices.
Centre of the Year
This category recognises a school, college or training provider that has gone above and beyond to help their learners. The finalists are:
- Aspire Education Academy
- Best Practice Network Bristol
- Blackburn College
- Exeed College
- Health and Early Years department at South Staffordshire College - Tamworth and Cannock campuses
- Learning Curve Group
- LimeCulture training
- MIT Skills
- Nursing and Midwifery department at Middlesbrough College
- West Heath School.
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, Jenny Patrickson, Brand Director at Active IQ, Shane Chowen, Editor of FE Week, and Anthony Painter, Director of Strategic Engagement at Ufi VocTech Trust.
Educator of the Year
This category recognises an educator who has gone above and beyond to support their learners. The finalists are:
- Alfie Scott, Middlesbrough College
- Andrew Johnson, Redcar and Cleveland College
- Faye Field, Activate Learning
- Jasmin Cooper, Swindon Borough Council
- Jodie Mckenna, Blackpool Sixth Form College
- Lyndsey Drohan, South Staffordshire College
- Lynn Baker, Lincoln College
- Owen Skellington, The Hub Educational Services
- Phil Harris, Land & Wave Ltd
- Tamsin Glover-Emerson, Lancaster and Morecombe College.
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Kris Todd, Chief Financial Officer at NCFE, Lesley Davies CBE, Executive Director, Chartered Institute for Further Education, Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education Training Foundation, Andria Zafirakou MBE, Arts and Textile Teacher at Alperton Community School, and Jenna Wrathall MBE, Director of Standards at WorldSkills UK.
Support Staff of the Year
This award recognises behind-the-scenes staff who have gone above and beyond to help learners or their colleges. The finalists include:
- Aastha Chhabra, Future Connect Training and Recruitment
- Catherine Elliott, Cheshire College – South and West
- Greta Warner, Napier School
- Gulshan Bi, Bradford College
- Jo Molloy, ACAS
- Julie Snelling, USP College
- Lindon Wallace, City of Westminister College
- Mark Gent, Bolton College,
- Molly Barker, The Hub Educational Services
- Paul Horvath, Middlesbrough College.
The 2026 judging panel consisted of Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service at NCFE, Jacqui Jones, Head of Operations and Governance at The Exams Office, Samantha Booth, Deputy Editor at Schools Week, Vic Goddard, Executive Principal at Passmores Academy.
To learn more about NCFE’s Aspiration Awards and see previous winners, visit our Aspiration Awards homepage.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/finalists-announced-for-2026-national-education-awards/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
It’s time to address teacher shortages and skills gaps in the education workforce. So where do we start?16/04/2026 14:15:00
Across the UK, education providers are navigating a period of sustained pressure. Teacher shortages and rising learner numbers are increasing demand for skilled educators, assessors and support staff.
Why essential skills are hard to assess – and why that matters09/04/2026 11:15:00
Essential skills, such as communication, collaboration, judgement, and adaptability, are widely recognised as critical to employability.
Birmingham Christian College: Supporting church and community leadership through accredited learning08/04/2026 11:15:00
Birmingham Christian College (BCC) is a higher education and training institution based in Selly Oak, Birmingham. Established in 1953, BCC prepares learners for effective service in the church and society through practical and theologically robust education.
Learner stories: “I’d decided education might not be for me – until the T Level changed my life and took me to university”02/04/2026 16:15:00
Leah Maughan’s journey into education took a different path to the one she first imagined.
9 ways providers can prepare for reformed apprenticeship assessment31/03/2026 11:15:00
The apprenticeship assessment system in England is entering a period of significant change.
Unlocking potential: a new era for adult care apprenticeships26/03/2026 14:15:00
The apprenticeship system is entering a new phase of development. With the 2025 reforms now in place, changes aim to simplify vocational training and reduce administrative burden.
What you missed in the post-16 consultation response23/03/2026 16:15:00
With the publication of the government’s response to the post-16 skills pathway consultation, there’s been lots of media outlets and commentators outlining the high-level content.
How progress tracking and feedback drive student engagement04/03/2026 16:15:00
Most people track their progress throughout their life – whether on a task, issue or goal.
Learning to learn: why metacognition should be part of every study programme04/03/2026 11:15:00
Many further education (FE) learners arrive in the classroom working hard, but not always effectively. A student might reread notes repeatedly before an assessment, believing they’re revising, then feel unprepared when the questions appear.