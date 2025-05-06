Finalists announced for national education awards

National finalists were recently (1 May) announced as part of a celebration of vocational and technical education in the UK.

Launched by the education charity NCFE in 2018, the Aspiration Awards honour the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations from across Britain.

Following the submission of hundreds of nominations in seven unique categories, the shortlist was selected by a panel of 30 judges who play key roles across the sector and help to inspire exceptional work in education.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, recently said:

“Congratulations to all the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2025. Every year, we’re inspired by the incredible talent, hard work, and dedication shown across the further education sector – from learners and apprentices to the educators and organisations that support them. "This year was no exception, and the quality of nominations made the judges' task of selecting a shortlist extremely difficult. Good luck to all our finalists this year and a huge well done to everyone who was nominated.”

Winners of the Aspiration Awards are due to be announced in late June 2025. See the full list of finalists in each category below.

CACHE Outstanding Achievement

This unique award for 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications, recognises those who have gone above and beyond in the education, early years, and health and social care sectors. The finalists are:

Emma Clegg, Darlington College

Jo Fourmy, North Hertfordshire College

Louise Turnbull, Burnley College

Luca Filmer, Access Skills Ltd

Sara Louise Gilpin, Southern Regional College

Tirenioluwa Awe, NWSLC.

The judging panel for this category consists of Julie Hyde (Director of External and Regulatory Affairs, NCFE), Katy Morton (News Editor, Nursery World), Oonagh Smyth (CEO, Skills for Care), and Victoria Macdonald (Health and Social Care Editor, Channel 4 News).

Against All Odds

This category recognises a learner who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve success. The finalists are:

Anya Clair, City of Wolverhampton College

Ben Keith, Bishop Auckland College

Carri Reynolds, Race Ahead

Dave Leatham, Northern College

Libby Smith, Aced Qualifications Ltd

Maddie Davies, Coleg Sir Gar

Mason Jackson, East Coast College

Mollie Monaghan, St Helens College

Sabia Parveen, Sandwell Adult and Family Learning Service

Sameeha Kapadia, Gateway College

Theresa Jackson, Nescot College.

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Charlotte Jones (Operations/Project Manager, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network), Gavin O’Meara (CEO and Founder, FE News), Helen Ketteringham (Chief People Officer, NCFE), and Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Innovation, NCFE).

Learner of the Year

This category recognises an exceptional learner for their work, either within their qualification or in relation to a particular project related to their studies. The finalists are:

Abigail Clemens, Truro and Penwith College

Dextra Rebelo, New College Swindon

Isabelle Fazackerley, Shipley College

Jessica Nichols, Midkent College

Laura Lockhart, Northern Regional College

Luca Trevena, Aced Qualifications Ltd

Madison Jenkins, Aced Qualifications Ltd

Molly Uju Ukadike, Access Skills Ltd

Monuwara Bibi, Oldham Lifelong Learning - Oldham Council

Scarlett Leek, East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Ben Rowland (CEO, AELP), Catherine Sezen (Interim Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges), David Gallagher (CEO, NCFE), Jojo Silva (Capital Radio), and Rachel Johnson (CEO, PiXL).

Apprentice of the Year

The category recognises an exceptional apprentice for their work, either within their apprenticeship workplace or in relation to their classroom-based learning. The finalists are:

Carly Tait, Learning Curve Group

Elicia Swaine, Burnley College

Finley Eades, Strode College

Freya Adams, Leeds City College

Macy Cowell, Learning Curve Group

Natalie Panasiuk, Access Skills Ltd

Natasha Warren, Burnley College

Rachael Grenney, Achievement Training

Sarah New, Gloucestershire College

Zoe Field, Race Ahead.

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Emily Rock (CEO, Association of Apprentices), Jane Hamilton (Journalist, Times/The Sun), Kasim Choudhry (Exec Director, Pathway Group), and Leanne Poole (Head of EPA Operations, NCFE).

Centre of the Year

This category recognises a school, college or training provider that has gone above and beyond to help their learners. The finalists are:

Burnley College

Burntwood School

Education Partnership North East

Game Academy

Haywards Heath College, Chichester College Group

Kiwi & Yuzu

Newcastle United Foundation

Orangebox Training Solutions

The Melton Learning Hub

The School of Public Services at Leeds City College (Luminate Education).

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Alice Eardley (Interim CEO, Get Further), Anna Fazackerley (Education Journalist, Guardian/Observer), Mahreen Ferdous (Project and Partnerships Manager, Ufi VocTech Trust), and Michael Lemin (Head of Policy, NCFE).

Educator of the Year

This category recognises an educator who has gone above and beyond to support their learners. The finalists are:

Caroline Kerr, Southern Regional College

Jonathan Stone, Cornwall College Group

Kelly Dace, Access Skills Ltd.

Louise Turnbull, Burnley College

Michelle Cray, Hull College

Paul Yates, Northern College for Adults

Rachel Briggs, Worcester Sixth Form College

Rob Kirk, Coleg Sir Gar

Sharon Stephenson, Colchester Institute

Sophie Limb, GrimsbyTec.

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Andria Zafirakou MBE (Arts and Textiles Teacher, Alperton Community School), Dr. Katarina Kolyva (CEO, Education Training Foundation), Parisa Shirazi (Director of Standards, WorldSkills UK), and Dr Rebecca Conway (Director of Research and Innovation, NCFE).

Support Staff of the Year

This award recognises a member of behind-the-scenes staff who has gone above and beyond to help learners or their colleagues. The finalists include:

Andrew Firth, Leeds City College

Charlie Watts, USP College

Charlotte Binks, Leeds City College

David Greenway, Hull College

Diana Brown, United Colleges Group

Diane Watson, New College Durham

Emma Masters, North Hertfordshire College

Katherine Oglesby, Access Skills Ltd

Matthew Ward, Exeter College

Shelagh Findon, Southern Regional College.

The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Andrew Foster (Director of Programmes and Impact, Newcastle United Foundation), Brian Queen (Head of Customer Service, NCFE), Jacqui Jones (Head of Operations & Governance, The Exams Office), Vic Goddard (Executive Prinicpal, Passmores Academy), Shane Chowen (Editor, FE Week).

Learn more about NCFE’s Aspiration Awards by visiting our Aspiration Awards homepage.