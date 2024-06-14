Welsh Government
Finalists revealed for Welsh teaching awards
Twenty-seven educational professionals from Wales have been announced as finalists for the national awards which returns with a new category.
This year, twenty-seven education professionals have made it to the finals of the sixth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru, which celebrate the inspiring education workforce across Wales.
For the first time, the awards, which recognise the excellent work of our education workforce in Wales, were open to colleges as well as schools.
Nominations for the most inspiring, talented, and dedicated education professionals were received from parents, carers, learners and colleagues across Wales.
The 10 award categories include Headteacher/Principal of the Year, Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language, Outstanding New Teacher, Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer, Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, Learning Support Assistant, and Betty Campbell (MBE) award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. Plus new for this year, Lecturer of the Year and Learners’ Engagement in School/College.
The new Learners’ Engagement in School/College category was created to award a school or college that has demonstrated an excellent approach to help improve learner engagement and
attendance.
The three schools and colleges which have gone above and beyond to improve learner engagement, and are finalists for the new Learners’ Engagement award are Bishop Vaughan Catholic School, Gower College Swansea, and The College Merthyr Tydfil.
Engagement in school/college impacts attainment, well-being and citizenship, and the award celebrates where learners have been supported in this area.
Sadie Thackaberry (Coleg Cambria, Mold), Emma Smith (Gower College, Swansea) and Katie Davies (Bridgend College, Bridgend) are the finalists for the new Lecturer of the Year award.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
I’m delighted to reveal the finalists for this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru. We received the highest number of nominations to date and, as ever, there is an incredibly high standard, highlighting the inspiring education professionals we have in Wales.
This year we wanted to recognise the good work happening in Wales to improve learner engagement and attendance. While many of the concerns around the wellbeing of young people pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic, it has introduced more complexities. The new award for ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’ is a recognition of the amazing teams and of individuals that are working hard to put extra support in place.
I look forward to celebrating these incredibly motivated individuals who are so committed to getting the best out of their learners.
For more details visit: www.gov.wales/teachingawards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/finalists-revealed-welsh-teaching-awards-0
