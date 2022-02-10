Finance and Economy Secretary announces pregnancy

Kate Forbes to take maternity leave from summer 2022.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes has announced she is expecting her first child and is planning to take maternity leave from summer 2022.

Ms Forbes is the first serving Cabinet Secretary in the Scottish Government to take maternity leave. Ms Forbes is not leaving government and will remain Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy while on leave, resuming her duties upon her return. The return date has yet to be agreed.

Arrangements to cover the Cabinet Secretary’s Ministerial responsibilities will be set out by the First Minister in due course.

Ms Forbes recently said:

“My husband Ali and I are absolutely thrilled to announce we are expecting a baby later this year and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member of our family. “I am equally pleased to be the first serving Cabinet Secretary to take maternity leave in Scotland which I hope sends a clear and strong message that holding a senior leadership role in the public eye should not be a barrier to starting a family. “For now, I remain focused on tackling the biggest issues of the day, including passing the 2022-2023 Scottish Budget later this week.”

The First Minister recently said:

“On behalf of the Scottish Government, I want to offer the warmest of congratulations to Kate, Ali and their family on this lovely news. “I am pleased Kate will be able to enjoy those precious early months with her new arrival and her wider family. This should never be a barrier to someone’s career, especially women in senior leadership roles. That’s why we are clear Kate is not leaving government. She will remain Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy while on leave and take up her duties again upon her return.”

Background

Further details on how the Cabinet Secretary’s responsibilities will be covered will be set out ahead of her maternity leave starting.

The former Minister for Children and Young People, Aileen Campbell, was the first serving Minister to take maternity leave. Ms Forbes is the first Cabinet Secretary.

Ministers are deemed to be ‘holders of public office’ and are not contracted employees of either the Scottish Government or the Scottish Parliament - it is the Scottish Parliament that is responsible for paying Ministers and MSPs. As such, Ministers and MSPs do not automatically qualify for statutory or contractual maternity leave.

Decisions about granting and the duration of the equivalent of formal maternity leave are entirely at the discretion of the First Minister, following discussions with the individual Minister.