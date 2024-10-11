Finance Committee call for Baby Loss Certificates to be recognised in law

As part of marking Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Finance Committee recently (08 October 2024) called for Baby Loss Certificates to be brought into law.

Baby Loss Certificates are a way for parents to recognise and memorialise the loss of a baby, if the pregnancy ends before 24 weeks. Committee MLAs met with Bereavement Midwife Lesley-Ann Kennedy from the Northern Trust to hear about how she helps parents cope with the devastation caused by miscarriage and stillbirth.

For parents in other parts of the UK, the Certificates are free and available online through the Government’s website. This is not the case here and the Committee believes it should be.

Finance Committee Chairperson Matthew O’Toole MLA and Vice-Chair Diane Forsythe MLA recently said:

“Baby Loss Certificates are an important way for parents who lose a child in the early stages of pregnancy to recognise this loss. “As such, we as a Committee believe it’s vital this service is available to parents in Northern Ireland. “We have talked at Committee about how the best way to do this – whether that be through amending forthcoming legislation around the Registration of Deaths and Stillbirths, through new legislation, or by other means. “The Committee, indeed the Assembly, is united in wanting to see these Certificates enshrined in law as quickly and efficiently way as possible. “We are ready to work with the Department and the Minister to create a change that will make a huge difference to parents here in Northern Ireland.”

The Northern Trust recently commented:

“Losing a baby is a heart-breaking and traumatic experience for parents and families. Not being able to officially recognise the loss of life before 24 weeks is devastating and can have a negative impact on the journey of grief for those in this position. “The Northern Trust Bereavement Support Team is committed to supporting bereaved parents and families and we welcome the news that baby loss certificates for babies under 24 weeks are to be introduced. “Having access to an official certificate, which recognises and acknowledges each precious life that has existed, is a positive and significant step for bereaved parents across Northern Ireland.”

