Financial accounts for smaller political parties published

Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units in the United Kingdom, with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less, were published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2021.

331 political parties in the United Kingdom reported their financial accounts as being within this threshold.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“All political parties must keep financial records and submit annual statements of accounts to us. Publishing this data helps voters see the money that political parties spend and receive. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK, and in enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic processes.”

Seventeen parties reported income or expenditure between £50,000 and £250,000:

Party Income Expenditure Ashfield Independents £103,545 £81,746 Britain First £115,913 £107,438 British National Party £75,466 £96,535 Communist Party of Britain £189,563 £172,368 Conservative and Unionist Party (Northern Ireland) £37,099 £52,021 Freedom Alliance- Integrity, Society, Economy £50,911 £48,078 Green Party (Northern Ireland) £80,386 £60,192 Northern Independence Party £78,529 £48,224 Scottish Family Party £57,951 £59,532 Scottish Socialist Party £59,296 £43,795 Socialist Party (Northern Ireland) £76,346 £72,042 Social Democratic Party £57,688 £70,867 The For Britain Movement £140,459 £123,292 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV £65,016 £37,893 True & Fair Party £57,098 £49,084 UK Independence Party (UKIP) £215,850 £194,558 Upminster and Cranham Residents Association £64,401 £76,455 The full financial accounts (Opens in new window) for each of the 331 political parties with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less are available on the Commission’s website.

Accounting unit income and expenditure

Political parties may register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.

422 accounting units in the UK reported income and expenditure between £25,000 and £250,000.

In total these accounting units reported £21,438,320 income and £22,183,097 expenditure.

Of these, 12 accounting units reported an income or expenditure over £150,000. A further 33 reported income or expenditure between £100,000 and £150,000.

The ten accounting units that reported the highest income and expenditure below £250,000:

Party Accounting unit Income Expenditure Conservative and Unionist Party Aylesbury £235,629 £179,034 Conservative and Unionist Party Derbyshire Dales £208,509 £46,423 Conservative and Unionist Party Kensington, Chelsea and Fulham £189,528 £202,505 Conservative and Unionist Party Northumberland MCA £170,760 £181,757 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P Westminster Parliamentary Party - MP Grouping £191,836 £141,980 Green Party London £144,002 £157,566 Labour Party National Trade Union Liaison £230,999 £166,623 Liberal Democrats Hazel Grove £155,266 £122,356 Liberal Democrats Twickenham and Richmond £202,549 £207,333 Liberal Democrats Westmorland, Furness and Eden £204,030 £212,969 The financial accounts for all accounting units (Opens in new window) published yesterday are available on the Commission’s website.

Comparisons with previous years

Below are the total sums of the financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units that fell under the £250,000 threshold in the two previous financial years:

Political parties

2021 2020 2019 Income £2,478,965 £1,546,769 £2,147,273 Expenditure £2,318,549 £1,358,422 £2,270,843 Accounting units

2021 2020 2019 Income £21,438,320 £16,849,475 £35,893,352 Expenditure £22,183,096 £15,728,652 £33,473,161 Figures comparing the latest financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units with those for 2019 and 2020 provide a general comparison and do not necessarily compare the same parties and accounting units. The income and expenditure of parties and accounting units vary each year, so they may fall into different reporting thresholds.

Late submissions

12 political parties that were expected to have income or expenditure under £250,000 failed to submit their accounts. Where parties and accounting units have delivered their accounts late we may take appropriate and proportionate action in line with our Enforcement Policy.

Political parties and their accounting units with income or expenditure in 2021 of more than £250,000 were required to submit their audited accounts by 7 July 2022. These will be published in due course.

