Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Financial accounts for smaller political parties published by the Electoral Commission
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units in the United Kingdom, with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less, were published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2022.
335 political parties in the United Kingdom reported their financial accounts as being within this threshold.
Details of parties and accounting units with income and expenditure over £250,000 will be published in due course.
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:
“All political parties must keep financial records and submit annual statements of accounts to us. Publishing this data helps voters see the money that political parties receive and what they are spending. This is a vital part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK, and in enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic processes.”
The ten parties that reported the highest income or expenditure between £50,000 and £250,000:
|Party
|Income
|Expenditure
|Ashfield Independents (GB)
|£60,912
|£56,980
|Breakthrough Party (GB)
|£90,444
|£47,188
|Communist Party of Britain (GB)
|£171,755
|£197,024
|Conservative and Unionist Party (NI)
|£62,252
|£58,010
|Scottish Socialist Party (GB)
|£62,480
|£69,025
|Socialist Party (Northern Ireland) (NI)
|£83,049
|£78,852
|Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV (NI)
|£76,592
|£74,546
|True & Fair Party (GB)
|£190,642
|£168,882
|UK Independence Party (UKIP) (GB)
|£169,121
|-£98,528
|Upminster and Cranham Residents Association (GB)
|£70,174
|£73,935
Accounting unit income and expenditure
Political parties may register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.
Accounting units are only required to deliver an annual Statement of Accounts to the Electoral Commission if either their total income or total expenditure is over £25,000. 387 accounting units in the UK reported income and expenditure between £25,000 and £250,000.
Total income and expenditure of accounting units by party
|Party
|Income
|Expenditure
|Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|£123,020
|£93,018
|Conservative and Unionist Party (GB)
|£11,741,592
|£12,929,118
|Conservative and Unionist Party (NI)
|£39,770
|£18,564
|Co-operative Party
|£66,839
|£77,979
|Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P.
|£199,890
|£188,884
|Green Party
|£653,713
|£640,651
|Labour Party
|£1,545,841
|£1,696,063
|Liberal Democrats
|£5,620,597
|£5,347,256
|Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
|£268,290
|£270,519
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|£107,271
|£107,917
|Ulster Unionist Party
|£138,196
|£142,635
Comparisons with previous years
Below are the total sums of the financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units that fell under the £250,000 threshold in the two previous financial years:
Political parties
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Income
|£2,200,380
|£2,478,965
|£1,546,769
|Expenditure
|£1,891,548
|£2,318,549
|£1,358,422
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Income
|£20,393,040
|£21,438,320
|£16,849,475
|Expenditure
|£21,512,604
|£22,183,096
|£15,728,652
Late submissions
26 political parties and accounting units that were expected to have income or expenditure under £250,000 failed to submit their accounts before the deadline of 30 April 2023. Where parties and accounting units have delivered their accounts late we may take appropriate and proportionate action in line with our Enforcement Policy.
Political parties and their accounting units with income or expenditure in 2022 of more than £250,000 were required to submit their audited accounts by 7 July 2023. These will be published in due course.
For further information please contact the press office on 020 7271 0704 or email press@electoralcommission.org.uk. For outside office hours call 07789 920414.
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
• enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
• regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
• using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
- Accounting units with income and expenditure that are either £25,000 or less are not required to submit their accounts.
- The fact that a statement of accounts has been placed on the Commission’s website should not be taken to indicate that the Electoral Commission has verified or validated it in any way.
- Figures for income and expenditure have been rounded. Please see our online database (Opens in new window) for exact amounts.
- Details of how failures to submit a statement of accounts by the deadline have been dealt with in the past can be found in our publication of closed cases (Opens in new window).
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/financial-accounts-smaller-political-parties-published-electoral-commission
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into three political parties19/07/2023 09:25:00
Investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with no sanctions imposed by the Electoral Commission.
Improvements needed to ensure voter ID does not become a barrier to voting23/06/2023 13:25:00
Further work is required to ensure that elections remain accessible to all, according to interim findings from the Electoral Commission on the new voter ID policy.
Political parties accept donations of nearly £21 million in first quarter of 202309/06/2023 10:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £20,887,106 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into four political parties23/05/2023 11:05:00
Investigations into four political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party.
Electoral Commission urges voters in Northern Ireland to get ready for Thursday’s elections16/05/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in Northern Ireland to make sure they are ready for the local council elections taking place on Thursday 18 May.
Remember to bring your photo ID to vote03/05/2023 13:10:00
Voters across England are being urged to remember their ID when they go to the polling station tomorrow.
Last chance to register to vote for the 2023 local council elections in Northern Ireland27/04/2023 14:10:00
With only one day left to register to vote for the local council elections in Northern Ireland the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 18 May.
No place for candidate intimidation or abuse ahead of May elections20/04/2023 16:10:00
With local elections in England and Northern Ireland taking place next month, the Electoral Commission is highlighting the abuse faced by election candidates and calling for a campaign free of intimidation, abuse or fear. The appeal comes after 40% of candidates at last year’s elections in England reported experiencing some kind of abuse or intimidation.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland20/04/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.