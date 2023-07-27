Financial accounts for smaller political parties published by the Electoral Commission

Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units in the United Kingdom, with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less, were published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2022.

335 political parties in the United Kingdom reported their financial accounts as being within this threshold.

Details of parties and accounting units with income and expenditure over £250,000 will be published in due course.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“All political parties must keep financial records and submit annual statements of accounts to us. Publishing this data helps voters see the money that political parties receive and what they are spending. This is a vital part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK, and in enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic processes.”

The ten parties that reported the highest income or expenditure between £50,000 and £250,000:

Party Income Expenditure Ashfield Independents (GB) £60,912 £56,980 Breakthrough Party (GB) £90,444 £47,188 Communist Party of Britain (GB) £171,755 £197,024 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £62,252 £58,010 Scottish Socialist Party (GB) £62,480 £69,025 Socialist Party (Northern Ireland) (NI) £83,049 £78,852 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV (NI) £76,592 £74,546 True & Fair Party (GB) £190,642 £168,882 UK Independence Party (UKIP) (GB) £169,121 -£98,528 Upminster and Cranham Residents Association (GB) £70,174 £73,935 The full financial accounts (Opens in new window) for each of the 335 political parties with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less are available on the Commission’s website.

Accounting unit income and expenditure

Political parties may register 'accounting units’ with the Electoral Commission. These are constituent or affiliated units of a political party, including constituency parties, which have separate finances from the main party.

Accounting units are only required to deliver an annual Statement of Accounts to the Electoral Commission if either their total income or total expenditure is over £25,000. 387 accounting units in the UK reported income and expenditure between £25,000 and £250,000.



Total income and expenditure of accounting units by party

Party Income Expenditure Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £123,020 £93,018 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £11,741,592 £12,929,118 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £39,770 £18,564 Co-operative Party £66,839 £77,979 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £199,890 £188,884 Green Party £653,713 £640,651 Labour Party £1,545,841 £1,696,063 Liberal Democrats £5,620,597 £5,347,256 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £268,290 £270,519 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £107,271 £107,917 Ulster Unionist Party £138,196 £142,635 The financial accounts for all accounting units (Opens in new window) published today are available on the Commission’s website.

Comparisons with previous years

Below are the total sums of the financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units that fell under the £250,000 threshold in the two previous financial years:

Political parties

2022 2021 2020 Income £2,200,380 £2,478,965 £1,546,769 Expenditure £1,891,548 £2,318,549 £1,358,422 Accounting units

2022 2021 2020 Income £20,393,040 £21,438,320 £16,849,475 Expenditure £21,512,604 £22,183,096 £15,728,652 Figures comparing the latest financial accounts for political parties and their accounting units with those for 2021 and 2020 provide a general comparison and do not necessarily compare the same parties and accounting units. The income and expenditure of parties and accounting units vary each year, so they may fall into different reporting thresholds.

Late submissions

26 political parties and accounting units that were expected to have income or expenditure under £250,000 failed to submit their accounts before the deadline of 30 April 2023. Where parties and accounting units have delivered their accounts late we may take appropriate and proportionate action in line with our Enforcement Policy.

Political parties and their accounting units with income or expenditure in 2022 of more than £250,000 were required to submit their audited accounts by 7 July 2023. These will be published in due course.

For further information please contact the press office on 020 7271 0704 or email press@electoralcommission.org.uk. For outside office hours call 07789 920414.