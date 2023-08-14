Financial advice where people need it

Organisations awarded share of accessible advice fund.

People struggling to manage their household finances can now benefit from increased support in a range of community settings thanks to a new accessible advice fund.

Almost £1 million has been distributed to partnerships between advice agencies and other local services such as schools, charities, hospitals and mental health services.

The fund will build on the success of the Welfare Advice and Health Partnerships initiative that put dedicated advisers in to 180 GP practices in some of Scotland’s most deprived and rural areas – helping to reach those most in need.

There will be a particular emphasis on providing advice to those who are traditionally hardest to help or who have not sought advice before.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:

“The cost of living crisis is putting many households across Scotland under huge strain. Advice services play an increasingly critical role across Scotland’s communities by helping people to access support and benefits they may be entitled to, as well as helping them to understand their rights. “This funding is part of more than £12.3 million that the Scottish Government is providing this year to support income maximisation, welfare and debt advice services. It will ensure we provide people with advice in places where they are more likely to already be, and we will focus particularly on reaching families. “We know that early access to advice can make a dramatic difference to people’s financial situation and prevent issues – including debt – escalating.”

Click here for the full press release