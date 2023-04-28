National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Financial help for landlords essential to improving energy standards says Welsh Government
The Welsh Government accepts all 29 recommendations of the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee’s report on decarbonisation of the private rented sector, either in full or in principle. This includes the Committee’s call for them to provide more detail about how regulatory standards will be used to guide retrofit activity across the Welsh private rented sector.
In its response, Welsh Government also concedes that the ageing private rented housing stock in Wales means that many landlords may be forced to take drastic action to meet energy efficiency targets. As a result, many will be forced to sell their rental properties, commission cheaper retrofits which may not be as effective over the long term, or pass the costs of work on to tenants.
Most notably, the Welsh Government accepts that the introduction of revised Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) by the UK Government may necessitate some form of financial assistance for Welsh landlords. Specifically, they explain that “if the UK Government introduces a requirement to meet EPC C and does not provide financial support, there could be a need to look at funding grants and/or loans to support improvements”.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We welcome the Welsh Government’s response. To say that landlords in Wales are faced with substantial challenges at the moment would be an understatement, so it is pleasing to see that the Welsh Government understands our predicament when it comes to retrofitting rental properties. This follows extensive campaigning from the NRLA on the issue.
“The cost implications of undertaking remedial work on ageing housing stock are extremely prohibitive, with many landlords currently unable to access any kind of financial support for retrofits.
“Although we broadly concur with the Welsh Government’s statement, much more work is needed to offer financial assistance to landlords looking to increase the energy efficiency of their properties."
You can read the Welsh Government’s response to the Committee’s decarbonisation report here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-financial-help-for-landlords-essential-to-improving-energy-standards-says-welsh-government
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Welsh Government announces amends to Renting Homes Wales Act27/04/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government has published draft legislation that changes the terms of converted contracts and any renewals that replace them.
Landlords welcome plans to tackle unruly tenants29/03/2023 11:15:00
Ministers have committed to give landlords more powers to evict unruly tenants as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the private rented sector.
Treasury loses £1.5 billion since hike in rented housing24/03/2023 12:15:00
Tax changes in the private rented sector have contributed to the loss of £1.5 billion in Treasury revenue, according to new independent analysis commissioned by the NRLA.
Budget misses opportunity to tackle rental housing supply crisis15/03/2023 10:45:00
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt missed a prime opportunity to address the supply crisis in the private rented sector in this week's budget.
MSs call for tax changes to support energy efficiency work in rented housing28/02/2023 10:45:00
Following a new report from the Members of the Senedd, it highlights how the Welsh Government should consider tax incentives to support improvements to the energy efficiency of private rented housing.
Regional data reveals extent of supply crisis in the East and South East of England27/02/2023 11:33:00
Regional data reveals extent of supply crisis in central London and North East England23/02/2023 09:45:00
Renters across central London and North East England face a deepening crisis, as the squeeze on the supply of rented homes continues unabated.
Rental supply crisis worsens as landlords face growing mortgage costs15/02/2023 10:38:00
Almost a third of private landlords with a buy-to-let mortgage face the prospect of significantly higher costs this year, according to new research findings gathered by BVA/BDRC for the National Residential Landlords Association.