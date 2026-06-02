Financial help for starting primary school

Applications open for Best Start Grant School Age Payment.

Families across Scotland can now apply for over £330 to help with the costs of preparing for primary school, as applications for Best Start Grant School Age Payment open today (1 June 2026).

The payment, unique to Scotland, is available to eligible families with children born between 1 March 2021 and 28 February 2022. It is designed to ease the financial pressures that come with a child starting primary one and can be spent on anything families need – from clothes and stationery to school trips.

Whether a family can receive the payment depends on the child’s age and when they are first old enough to start primary school, typically between 4 and 5 years.

Importantly, families do not need to wait until their child starts school to apply. Those who are deferring their child's start date, or whose child will not be attending school, are still eligible and must apply before applications close on 28 February 2027.

Families receiving Scottish Child Payment who are eligible for School Age Payment should get an automated payment and do not need to apply.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, yesterday said:

"Starting school is a landmark moment in a child's life, but sadly it can also put real financial pressure on families. That’s why we introduced the Best Start Grant School Age Payment – to help ensure that every child in Scotland can begin their school journey with what they need, regardless of their family's circumstances. “This support is a vital part of our wider commitment to eradicating child poverty, making sure help reaches families at key moments in a child’s life.”

Sara Spencer, Cost of the School Day Project Manager yesterday said:

"We know from our work with children and families that starting school adds real pressure to already stretched family finances. That's why it's really important that families apply for the financial support, like the School Age Payment, that they are entitled to."

Background:

School Age Payment is a payment of £331.95 per child. Applications for children born between 1 March 2021 and 28 February 2022 are open from 1 June 2026 to 28 February 2027.

To get Best Start Grant School Age Payment the person applying will normally need to be receiving one of the following payments: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Pension Credit, income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Families have until 28 February 2027 to submit their application. The payment is also open to kinship carers and adoptive parents who meet the eligibility criteria.

Parents and carers can apply for multiple children, provided each child falls within the eligible age range at the time of application. Social Security Scotland will usually make the payment once per child, although additional payments may be made in certain circumstances – for example, if a child moves to live with a different kinship carer or adoptive parent within the same application window.

Full eligibility details and how to apply visit Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods – mygov.scot

The application window for children born between 1 March 2020 and 28 February 2021 has now closed.

School Age Payment is separate from the School Clothing Grant and does not affect eligibility for that payment. Families who wish to apply for both are welcome to do so.

For more information on School Age Payment and to apply, visit Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods – mygov.scot

Cost of the School Day is a project delivered by Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland. It works with schools and local authorities to identify and remove hidden financial barriers in schools so that children from low-income families can fully participate, feel included and reach their full potential. https://cpag.org.uk/education