Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Financial Lives survey highlights importance of the FCA’s Consumer Duty
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 7.4 million people unsuccessfully attempted to contact one or more of their financial services providers in the 12 months before May 2022, with the most vulnerable in society most likely to struggle with this.
The figure comes from the FCA’s latest Financial Lives survey with over 19,000 respondents.
Less than half of UK adults, or 21.9 million people, had confidence in the UK financial services industry and just 36% agreed that most financial firms are honest and transparent in the way they treat them. Although a more positive picture emerged when people were asked to rate their own provider rather than the sector in general.
The regulator’s findings come only days away from the introduction of the Consumer Duty. The Duty will require firms to act to deliver good outcomes for consumers and, in turn, help to improve trust and confidence in the financial services sector.
Under the Duty, firms will have to:
- Provide helpful and responsive customer service – for example, it should be as easy to complain about or switch and cancel products or services as it was to buy them.
- Equip their customers to make good decisions through communications people can understand, provided at the right time.
- Provide products and services that meet consumers’ needs and work as expected.
- Explain and justify their pricing decisions. This includes being able to demonstrate that rates offer fair value.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition said:
'Times like this show why it’s important people get the support they need as more people are likely turning to their financial services providers for help.
'Our Consumer Duty will guide our ongoing work to improve the way firms provide customer support - getting through to your provider is the starting point for receiving help, so we will be working with them to improve in this area.'
FCA action since the start of the cost-of-living squeeze has already led to an increase in the amount of engagement lenders are having with their customers. Following conversations with firms and new guidance set by the FCA, lenders supported over 2 million mortgage customers to manage their finances in the past year, including through budgeting tools, access to debt advice, and tailored mortgage forbearance.
While there have been positive steps taken, there is still work to do - 4.9 million people who used firm communications to help them make a decision in the 12 months before May 2022 found it did not help at all.
The FCA’s survey also found that an increasing number of people are choosing to use digital banking, payments and other online services, with almost nine in ten adults (88% or 42.9 million) banking online or using a mobile app in 2022, up from 77% in 2017.
While there is an increasing number of people regularly using digital services, the FCA recognises that many people are still heavy users of cash (6% or 3.1 million) and reliant on face-to-face services. Through the Financial Services and Markets Act, the FCA will take on powers on access to cash and will expect firms to ensure that they meet all their customers' needs.
Notes to editors
- Financial Lives 2022 survey
- The Consumer Duty will be coming into force on 31 July
- The Consumer Duty will require firms to act in good faith towards retail customers, avoid foreseeable harm, and enable and support retail customers to pursue their financial objectives.
- The number of people struggling to meet bills and credit repayments has risen by 3.1m since May 2022 (10.9m, compared to 7.8m in May 2022). The number of adults who missed bills or loan payments in at least three of the last six months has also gone up by 1.4 million, from 4.2 million to 5.6 million over the same period.
- Adults with one or more characteristics of vulnerability were more likely to report that customer support services did not help them at all to achieve what they wanted to do. For example, 20% of those with low financial resilience and 20% of those with low capability reported that provider communications did not help at all, compared with 12% of those with no characteristics of vulnerability.
- In May 2022, 11% of adults expressed high trust in mortgage lenders, yet 54% of adults with a mortgage had high trust in their own mortgage provider.
- Cash remains a vital payment method for some. In May 2022, 3.1 million adults (6%) paid for everything or most things in cash in the previous 12 months.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/financial-lives-survey-highlights-importance-consumer-duty
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Financial watchdog cracks down on problem firms and supports struggling borrowers20/07/2023 17:15:00
In the past year, the FCA has reduced harm to consumers and businesses by stopping 627 firms, that failed to meet the minimum standards, from operating.
Individual charged with fraud over unauthorised investment scheme20/07/2023 10:25:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Daniel Pugh, who is charged with one count of fraud and three offences of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
Social media guidance set for revamp18/07/2023 10:25:00
The FCA plans to take another significant step in its work to combat illegal and non-compliant financial promotions.
Andrew and Peter Currie sentenced to a combined 8 years for fleecing consumers through Collateral P2P platform17/07/2023 14:10:00
On 14 July 2023 Peter Currie and Andrew Currie were sentenced to 5.5 years and 2.5 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering following prosecution by the FCA.
FCA fines Bastion Capital London Limited £2.5m for serious financial control failings13/07/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Bastion Capital London Limited (in liquidation) £2,452,700 for serious financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading. They failed to manage the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering.
The Financial Conduct Authority continues crackdown on unregistered crypto ATMs in the UK12/07/2023 10:25:00
Since the start of 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has visited and inspected 34 locations across the UK suspected of hosting crypto ATMs.
Asset managers told to review liquidity management in funds07/07/2023 10:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has reviewed liquidity management in asset managers and found that firms need to increase their focus on liquidity risk. As things stand, gaps observed in liquidity management could lead to a risk of investor harm.
Financial regulator sets out further reforms to improve markets and bolster competitiveness05/07/2023 11:20:00
The FCA has banned Paul Steel of Estate Matters Financial Ltd (EMF) from working in financial services.