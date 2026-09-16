Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Financial regulator bans former law firm owner from financial services
The FCA has banned Nurul Miah, also known as Neil Mia and Neil Miah, from working in financial services.
The FCA acted after the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found that Mr Miah, who was a non-legal manager at Kingly Solicitors Limited, dishonestly caused or allowed more than £28m of client money to be taken from client accounts without permission between April 2019 and July 2020.
The SRA also found that more than £10m of client money was missing and had been used by Mr Miah for his own benefit.
Mr Miah was approved by the FCA in 2016 to work in senior management roles at an unconnected firm, Oracle Consultants Ltd.
The FCA has concluded that Mr Miah’s actions showed he lacked the honesty and integrity needed to work in financial services.
Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, yesterday said:
“Mr Miah dishonestly used client money for his own benefit. He has no place in financial services.
“We have banned him to protect consumers and help maintain confidence in the financial system.”
Notes to Editors
- Final Notice: Nural Miah (PDF).
- The FCA is publicising this decision so consumers and firms know that Nurul Miah, also known as Neil Mia and Neil Miah, cannot work in financial services.
- See the Solicitors Regulation Authority's press releaseLink is external.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/financial-regulator-bans-former-law-firm-owner-financial-services
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