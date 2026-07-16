Chatham House
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Financial regulators need to get ahead of the curve on private credit
EXPERT COMMENT
The dramatic rise in private credit and its links points to a need for regulators to get ahead of the curve on monitoring systemic risk and protecting retail investors.
The assets within global Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) increased to $257 trillion by the end of 2024 – or more than half of total global financial assets, according to the Financial Stability Board (FSB). Of that, private credit – that is, lending by dedicated funds to typically mid-sized companies – is said to be around $1.5–2 trillion.
However, private credit has grown rapidly (from around $40 billion in 2000) and is already greater in nominal value than all outstanding subprime mortgages in 2007. And, if the broader market is accounted for – including distressed debt, asset-backed lending, commercial real estate, consumer finance and commercial corporate finance – private credit can be far larger – in the $10–50 trillion range.
This rapid growth took place during the long period of ultra-low interest rates between 2009 and 2022, combined with more stringent regulations constraining bank lending and the related rise in private equity.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/financial-regulators-need-get-ahead-curve-private-credit
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