techUK
|Printable version
Financial Regulators' Proposed Policymaking Approach to AI/ML | techUK Response
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a joint Discussion Paper (DP5/22) on AI/ML within financial services and potential regulatory implementations and considerations within the technology's usage within varying business processes
techUK sets out its response to Financial Regulators' (FCA/PRA) proposed regulatory regime covering Automated Intelligence (AI) Machine Learnings (ML) application and development within the financial services sector
Responding to the Artificial Intelligence Public-Private Forum’s (AIPPF) final report, covering the sharing of information on key challenges, potential principles/guidelines, and future industry input within policymaking – The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a joint Discussion Paper (DP5/22) on AI/ML within financial services and potential regulatory implementations and considerations within the technology's usage within varying business processes.
See the joint-regulator Discussion Paper here.
Through extensive consultation with members, techUK's response can summarised via;
- Any future regulatory approach to AI and/or Machine Learning (ML) within the financial services sector must be pro-innovation, risk-based and outcomes-focused.
- Regulators should look to acknowledge and strengthen existing regulation where necessary. Any potential new regulation or governance mechanisms must not replicate or contradict existing regulation. When considering whether new regulation is needed, lawmakers should focus on whether the use of AI/ML adds new risks beyond those risks already present when AI/ML is not in use. Where existing laws are insufficient to address AI/ML risks or otherwise create uncertainty about the application of AI/ML, lawmakers should generally amend existing applicable requirements rather than creating a separate framework for AI/ML.
- Following the FCA’s Consultation Paper covering its plans to close the financial advice gap, AI can be used to provide low-cost tailored advice, helping to widen access to consumers.
Read the full response below.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/financial-regulators-proposed-policymaking-approach-to-ai-ml-techuk-response.html
Latest News from
techUK
Government calls for views on software resilience and security for businesses and organisations16/02/2023 11:20:00
A new consultation considers where government should prioritise its efforts across the entire software lifecycle in an enterprise setting to ensure cyber resilience.
'New Department for Science Innovation and Opportunity could see tech better recognised in Whitehall'16/02/2023 10:20:00
techUK has welcomed the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced in last week’s reshuffle, which will give the tech sector a clearer and stronger voice in government, and is a good reflection of the UK’s aims to build a stronger digital economy and society.
techUK | Financial Services Council | Nominations now Open14/02/2023 10:15:00
techUK's Financial Services Council is now open for nominations to join its renewed term of office
Government launches new consultation on the review of the Computer Misuse Act 199014/02/2023 09:15:00
A Home Office consultation on new powers to help tackle cybercrime is underway (ending on 6 April 2023).
Getting ready for 2G and 3G switch-offs10/02/2023 16:05:00
Ofcom recently released in a new document its expectations of MNOs over how they handle the sunsetting of the 2G and 3G phone networks.This comes in the context of the switch-off of the old analog phone network, the PSTN, due to be completed by December 2025.
What can the Canadian Quantum Strategy teach us about the UK's Quantum Future?09/02/2023 16:10:00
As the UK continues to wait for the publication of its own National Quantum Strategy, there are key learnings from the Canadian Strategy that the UK can take inspiration.
George Bradshaw Address 2023: techUK welcomes renewed focus on rail innovation and reform08/02/2023 13:10:00
The Transport Secretary Mark Harper used the address to set out the Government’s vision for the future of the railways.
techUK supports #SaferInternetDay 202308/02/2023 09:15:00
techUK is delighted to support the 20th edition of #SaferInternetDay, which is celebrating with the theme ‘Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online'
Event round-up: Ministerial Roundtable on AI Skills with DCMS07/02/2023 15:20:00
The UK must develop, attract and train the best people to build and use artificial intelligence (AI) in order to maintain the country’s position as a world-leader in this field and unlock the societal and economic benefits this technology can bring. However, accessing talent will be one of the biggest challenges of 2023, as shown by techUK’s most recent Digital Economy Monitor.