Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Financial Reporting and Audit in Local Authorities - Levelling-Up Committee publishes Government response
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee yesterday published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on Financial Reporting and Audit in Local Authorities.
- Read the Government Response (HTML)
- Read the Government Response (PDF)
- Read the full Report – (HTML)
- Read the full Report (PDF)
- Inquiry: Financial Reporting and Audit in Local Authorities
- Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee
The Government’s response to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report Financial Reporting and Audit in Local Authorities, First Special Report of Session 2023–24.
The original Committee report (published on 24 November 2023) can be viewed on the Committee’s website using the above links. (report in html , report in pdf) and see also report news item.
Further information
- Inquiry: Financial Reporting and Audit in Local Authorities
- Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/levelling-up-housing-and-communities-committee/news/199774/financial-reporting-and-audit-in-local-authorities-levellingup-committee-publishes-government-response/
