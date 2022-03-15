Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Financial safety net for Horizon Europe applicants extended
Guarantee for Horizon Europe applicants announced last November extended to awards signed by the end of 2022.
The government has today (15 March 2022) announced an extension to the support provided to Horizon Europe applicants launched in November 2021. This ensures that eligible successful UK applicants for grant awards will continue to be guaranteed funding.
The guarantee will now be in place for awards expected to be signed by the end of December 2022, while efforts continue to associate to Horizon Europe, as both the UK and the EU agreed under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) last year. The UK is ready to formalise our association to Horizon Europe at the earliest opportunity, but the EU’s continued delays have led to uncertainty for researchers, businesses and innovators based in the UK and their consortia partners across Europe.
The funding will continue to be delivered through UK Research and Innovation, and details regarding the scope and terms of the extension to the guarantee will be made available on their website shortly.
Science, Research and Innovation Minister George Freeman:
Since becoming Science Minister last year, my priority has been supporting the UK’s world-class researchers, which is why we have been so determined in our efforts to associate to Horizon Europe.
Whilst it is disappointing that our association is still held up by the EU, our plans to develop ambitious alternative measures are well underway and I’m pleased Horizon Europe applicants in the UK will still be able to access funding through our guarantee, meaning that researchers will be well-supported whatever the outcome.
In December 2020, the UK and EU signed a Joint Declaration on Participation in Union Programmes and Access to Programme Services, setting out the parties’ shared commitment for the UK to associate to the agreed EU programmes (Horizon Europe, Euratom R&T and Copernicus) at the earliest opportunity.
As was agreed under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the government remains committed to formalising association. However, the UK cannot wait forever to finalise our association and we are actively developing a bold and ambitious programme of alternative measures, including continued support for international research, innovation collaboration and domestic research.
Further detail on our alternative plans will be set out shortly.
Read today’s Ministerial letter announcing the extension.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/financial-safety-net-for-horizon-europe-applicants-extended
