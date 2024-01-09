Financial service volumes dip in fourth quarter

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw financial services business volumes contract for the first time since June 2020, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Volumes are expected to be broadly flat over the next three months.

The quarterly survey, conducted between 21 November and 15 December, also showed that optimism and profitability were both flat across the quarter, with profitability set to fall in the three months to March. Headcount growth accelerated over the quarter and is expected to remain quick in the months ahead.

There was a mixed picture for investment intentions, with firms expecting to increase investment in IT and vehicles, plant & machinery, while cutting back on capital expenditure in land & buildings. Notably, this was the first survey since December 2014 in which FS firms expect to increase investment in vehicles, plant & machinery.

Key findings:

Business volumes fell at a quick pace in the quarter to December (weighted balance of -23% from +27% in the quarter to September). Firms expect volumes to be broadly flat next quarter (-3%).

The value of non-performing loans was broadly unchanged in the quarter to December (+3% from +8% in September) but is expected to grow marginally next quarter (+4%).

Headcount grew at a fast rate in the quarter to December (+46% from +34% in September). Firms expect headcount growth to ease next quarter, while remaining quick overall (+32%).
Firms expect to increase investment in IT and vehicles, plant & machinery in the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). Capital expenditure on land & buildings is set to be cut back. Uncertainty about demand was the most commonly cited factor likely to limit investment in the next 12 months (53% from 47% in September). The share of firms citing cost of finance as a potential limiting factor for future investment declined noticeably from last quarter (9% from 28% in September).

Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist said: