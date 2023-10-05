Financial services activity holds firm in the third quarter

Financial services activity held relatively firm in Q3 of 2023, despite some softening from a buoyant second quarter. Optimism and business volumes growth were quick in the three months to September, although to a lesser extent than the previous quarter, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.

The quarterly survey, conducted between 30 August to 15 September with 150 respondents, found that FS firms expect volumes growth to pick up considerably in the three months ahead. Employment growth, which slowed from last quarter’s 16-year high, is set to decelerate further in the coming quarter.

Key findings:

Optimism softened in September (weighted balance of +20% from +30% in June; long-run average of +3%).

softened in September (weighted balance of +20% from +30% in June; long-run average of +3%). Business volumes growth was quick in the quarter to September, despite slowing from last quarter (+27% from +42% in June; long-run average of +13%). FS firms expect volumes to increase at a faster pace next quarter (+41%).

growth was quick in the quarter to September, despite slowing from last quarter (+27% from +42% in June; long-run average of +13%). FS firms expect volumes to increase at a faster pace next quarter (+41%). Average spreads increased slightly in the three months to September (+5% from 0% in June). Spreads are expected to be broadly flat next quarter (-3%).

increased slightly in the three months to September (+5% from 0% in June). Spreads are expected to be broadly flat next quarter (-3%). The value of non-performing loans grew modestly in the quarter to September (+8% from 0% in June) but is anticipated to decline marginally next quarter (-5%).

grew modestly in the quarter to September (+8% from 0% in June) but is anticipated to decline marginally next quarter (-5%). Profitability growth decelerated in the quarter to September (+13% from +41% in June) but is expected to speed up again next quarter (+38%).

growth decelerated in the quarter to September (+13% from +41% in June) but is expected to speed up again next quarter (+38%). Employment expanded at a robust pace in the quarter to September (+34%), albeit at a slower pace than last quarter’s increase (+52%, fastest since December 2006). Firms expect headcount growth to ease further next quarter (+23%).

expanded at a robust pace in the quarter to September (+34%), albeit at a slower pace than last quarter’s increase (+52%, fastest since December 2006). Firms expect headcount growth to ease further next quarter (+23%). Firms expect to increase investment in IT over the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). Capital expenditures on land & buildings and vehicles, plant & machinery are anticipated to be broadly unchanged.

in IT over the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). Capital expenditures on land & buildings and vehicles, plant & machinery are anticipated to be broadly unchanged. Uncertainty about demand was the most commonly cited factor likely to limit investment in the next 12 months (47%). The share of firms citing cost of finance (28%) as a potential limiting factor rose to its highest since December 2014.

Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist, said: