Financial services activity rebounds strongly in first quarter - CBI Financial Services Survey

Financial services business volumes grew at a fast pace in the first quarter of 2024 after having fallen in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even quicker rate over the next three months.

The quarterly survey, conducted between 1 and 19 March, also showed that FS firms’ optimism increased quickly over the quarter. Headcount in the sector grew at a fast pace for a fourth consecutive quarter, and firms anticipate that headcount growth will accelerate further in the next three months.

Key findings:

Business volumes grew rapidly in the quarter to March (+36%) after having fallen last quarter (-23% in December). Firms expect volumes to increase at an even quicker rate in the next three months (+50%).

Optimism increased at a quick rate in the quarter to March (weighted balance of +29% from -3% in December).

Average spreads declined in the quarter to March (-19% from -4% in December) but are expected to increase next quarter (+9%).

The value of non-performing loans increased in the quarter to March (+11% from +3% in December) but is expected to fall next quarter (-7%).

Profitability grew at a quick rate in the quarter to March (+37% from -3% in December). FS firms expect profitability to increase at a similarly fast pace next quarter (+38%).

Headcount grew at a fast pace in the quarter to March (+40% from +46% in December). Firms expect headcount growth to accelerate slightly next quarter (+45%).

Firms expect to increase investment in IT in the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). Capital expenditure on land & buildings is set to be unchanged, while firms expect to cut back on investment in vehicles, plant & machinery.

Uncertainty about demand was the most commonly cited factor likely to limit investment in the next 12 months (53% from 53% in December).

Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist yesterday said: