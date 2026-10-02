Financial services conditions show signs of stabilising in Q3 - CBI Financial Services Survey

Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at a modest pace in the three months to September, following a rapid decline in Q2.

The quarterly survey, conducted between 1 and 17 September 2026, also found that both sentiment and profitability among FS firms fell at slower rates in the three months to September. Headcount in the sector rose at a fast pace over the same period.

Looking ahead, FS firms expect business volumes to be broadly flat next quarter. Firms anticipate increasing investment in IT and land & buildings, while cutting back capex on vehicles, plant & machinery.

Key findings:

Business volumes declined at a substantially slower pace in the quarter to September (-5% from -58% in June). Firms expect volumes to be broadly flat over the next quarter (-1%).

Sentiment among FS firms fell at a modest rate in the three months to September (weighted balance of -7% from -34% in June).

Average spreads narrowed at a slower, albeit still firm, rate over Q3 (-26% from -51% in June). Spreads are expected to be flat over the next three months (0%).

The value of non-performing loans fell at a fast pace in the quarter to September (-37% from +4% in June). However, their value is set to grow at a steep rate over the next quarter (+49%).

Profitability contracted at a modest pace in the quarter to September (-6% from -65% in June). FS firms expect profitability to increase at a firm rate next quarter (+35%).

Headcount grew quickly over the three months to September (+49% from +14% in June). Firms expect to expand headcount at a more moderate pace in the next three months (+13%).

FS firms expect to increase investment in land & buildings and IT over the next twelve months (compared to the previous twelve), while capex on vehicles, plant & machinery is set to decline.

Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist, yesterday said: