WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Financial services hit by falling activity and sharp drop in sentiment - CBI Financial Services Survey
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the fastest rate since December 2023 in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Optimism also declined at its steepest pace since September 2022.
The quarterly survey, conducted between 29 May and 16 June, found that FS firms expect activity to stabilise next quarter, with volumes set to be broadly unchanged. However, headcount is expected to decline at a rapid pace, and investment intentions remain poor – reflecting heightened economic uncertainty and the ongoing impact of last year’s Autumn Budget measures.
Key findings:
- Business volumes declined in the quarter to June (weighted balance of -24% from +5% in March) at the fastest rate since Q4 2023. Firms expect volumes to be broadly unchanged in the quarter to September (+3%).
- Optimism fell sharply in June, at the steepest pace since September 2022 (-55% from -8% in March).
- Average spreads narrowed in the quarter to June, though at a slower pace than in March (-22% from -38%), and are expected to be flat over the next three months (-1%).
- The value of non-performing loans fell in the quarter to June at the fastest rate since September 2021 (-20% from 0% in March). Their value is anticipated to decrease at a similarly firm pace over the next three months (-21%).
- Profitability declined at a steeper pace in the quarter to June relative to March (-24% from -9%). FS firms expect profitability to rise modestly over the next three months (+9%).
- Headcount fell in the quarter to June (-7%), after being broadly unchanged in the previous quarter (+2%). Firms expect headcount to decline at a significantly steeper rate in the three months to September (-52%).
- Firms expect to reduce investment in land & buildings and vehicles, plant & machinery over the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). Meanwhile, capital expenditure in IT is set to rise modestly.
- Uncertainty about demand was the most commonly cited factor expected to limit investment over the next 12 months (55% from 42%; long-run average of 48%)
- Almost half of firms reported that “other” factors were likely to limit investment (45% from 36% in March; long-run average of 8%). Comments suggested that the volatile economic climate, regulation, and Autumn Budget measures were weighing on capex plans.
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI said:
“Conditions deteriorated in the FS sector over the second quarter, with business volumes falling at their fastest pace since late 2023 and sentiment dropping sharply. Profitability was squeezed further, as firms faced narrowing spreads. While activity is projected to stabilise next quarter, firms still expect to cut back on hiring and investment going forward.
“In light of our latest survey data, we look forward to the Financial Services Growth & Competitiveness Strategy and urge its swift implementation to bolster the UK’s competitive edge. But firms facing continued economic uncertainty now will be looking ahead to the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech and to the Autumn Budget for reassurances, particularly that the burden of potential tax rises doesn’t fall squarely on their shoulders.
“Given the Employment Rights Bill also poses further pressure on firms, it’s critical that government give financial services the clarity and confidence needed to achieve its Growth Mission.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 15:15:15
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system04/07/2025 12:15:00
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.
LGA - Hidden quarter trillion: Councils’ £276bn untapped economic potential04/07/2025 11:15:00
Councils across England could unleash £276 billion of untapped economic potential – equivalent to more than a 10th of national output – with government support to break down place-specific barriers to growth, according to new analysis
NHS Confederation responds to government’s ten-year health plan04/07/2025 10:15:00
Our members stand ready to work in partnership with the government and NHS England to make the vital reforms set out in the plan.
Audit Scotland - Change needed to secure East Lothian Council’s financial future04/07/2025 09:15:00
East Lothian Council must make significant progress in changing how it delivers public services as it addresses significant demographic challenges, with rapidly expanding younger and older populations.
Citizens Advice's response to the passing of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at second reading03/07/2025 17:10:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (Pip) Bill passing at second reading
UK Space Agency: UK launches tender for mission to clean up space and safeguard vital services03/07/2025 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency has launched a major new procurement process to tackle the growing threat of space debris.
CIPD - Employment Rights Bill roadmap welcome, but questions over enforcement and support remain02/07/2025 16:25:00
The CIPD welcomes the publication of the government's Employment Rights Bill implementation roadmap, but questions remain about the funding to deliver enforcement and support for employers
CIPD - Gender pay gap reporting takes in final business group02/07/2025 15:25:00
CIPD research shows one third of reporting organisations see gap reducing
LGA - Council spending on SEND home to school transport soars – new LGA research02/07/2025 14:25:00
Spending by councils on home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is predicted to reach nearly £2 billion this year (2025/26), according to new analysis published at the Local Government Association’s Annual Conference today.