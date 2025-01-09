WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Financial services optimism falls as Autumn Budget measures loom over investment plans
Optimism in the FS sector fell at the quickest pace since September 2022, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. That is despite business volumes growing at a faster pace in the quarter to December.
The quarterly survey, conducted between 21 November and 9 December 2024, showed that FS firms expect a similarly quick pace of volumes growth over the next quarter. Investment intentions were mixed, with around two-thirds of firms reporting that “other” factors, mainly linked to the cost implications of Autumn Budget measures, were likely to limit investment over the next 12 months.
Key findings:
- Optimism in December, compared with three months ago, fell at the fastest pace since September 2022 (weighted balance of -28% from -13% in September).
- Growth in business volumes picked up in the quarter to December (+32%) after a modest increase in the three months to September (+6%). Firms expect a similarly quick pace of volumes growth over the next three months (+32%).
- Average spreads fell at a survey-record pace in the quarter to December (-62% from -55% in September) and are expected to decline at a slightly slower rate over the next three months (-57%).
- The value of non-performing loans increased in the quarter to December (+18% from 16% in September) at the fastest rate since March 2021. Their value is expected to rise at a broadly similar pace over the next quarter (+21%).
- Profitability fell at a more modest pace in the quarter to December (-14% from -43% in September). FS firms expect a significantly quicker drop in profitability over the next three months (-55%).
- Headcount declined at a quicker rate in the quarter to December (-25% from -15% in September). Firms expect headcount to fall at a similar pace next quarter (-26%).
- Firms expect to increase IT investment in the next 12 months (compared to the last 12). However, capital expenditures on land & buildings and vehicles, plant & machinery are expected to fall.
- Around two-thirds of firms reported that “other” factors were likely to limit capital expenditure over the next 12 months (65%, near last quarter’s record high of 66%). Comments highlighted that companies are most concerned about the impact of substantial cost increases from the Autumn Budget on investment.
Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist, said:
“FS firms faced a challenging end to 2024, marked by a record-fast decline in spreads and the quickest increase in non-performing loans over three years. These adverse conditions contributed to a fall in both profits and optimism, despite a pick-up in business volumes growth. The survey also highlighted widespread concerns among firms about the potential drag on investment from rising costs following the Autumn Budget.
“With much global uncertainty, low fiscal headroom and an urgent need to inject momentum into the economy, delivering a comprehensive financial services strategy and implementing the Mansion House reforms in full is vital to achieving the UK’s growth ambitions. The financial services sector is a vital asset that underpins our economy and provides the stable framework firms need to invest and grow.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Space sustainability08/01/2025 11:05:00
Find answers to questions about space debris, the risk to satellites in orbit, and how space sustainability can help, as well as the UK Space Agency's work to address these issues.
NHS Confederation - New elective plan marks an important step forward in helping bring an end to long waits07/01/2025 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England’s announcement that a new plan to cut waiting lists will launched this week
NHS Confederation - NHS in a position of ‘national vulnerability’ as local services gear up for busiest period06/01/2025 09:05:00
Local NHS leaders are warning of huge pressure on their services in the coming days
NHS Confederation responds to government announcing an independent commission on social care03/01/2025 16:15:00
The NHS Confederation urges all political parties to work together to create a consensus for action on social care.
Independent Commission on social care: LGA statement03/01/2025 15:15:00
The LGA responds to the launch of the independent commission on social care.
UK Space Agency: New Year Honours recognition for space sector03/01/2025 13:15:00
Influential figures from the UK space sector have been recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list.
NHS Confederation - What were healthcare leaders reading in 2024?31/12/2024 13:15:00
We look back at NHS Voices’ ten most-read posts of 2024.
‘Not the new normal’ – 2024 ‘one of the worst years in UNICEF’s history’ for children in conflict30/12/2024 11:05:00
The impact of armed conflicts on children around the world reached devastating and likely record levels in 2024, according to a review by UNICEF of the latest available data and prevailing global trends.