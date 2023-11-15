Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Financial Services Regulation Committee recommended by Liaison Committee 15 November 2023
Today, the House of Lords Liaison Committee has recommended to the House of Lords the creation of a Financial Services Regulation Committee.
The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval.
The Liaison Committee expects the new Committee to scrutinise financial services regulatory consultations, and financial services regulation generally.
The new Committee is expected to complement the work of existing Lords committees, and the House of Commons Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations.
