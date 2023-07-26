Scottish Government
|Printable version
Financial support for islanders
Fresh funding to ease cost of living impact on communities and businesses.
Islanders facing high fuel, food and energy costs are to receive an additional £1 million in support to help meet cost of living pressures.
The new funding will be delivered through the Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund to help mitigate against some of the unique cost of living challenges faced by people living on Scotland’s islands.
This includes a colder climate, higher fuel and energy costs and reduced consumer choice. The fund criteria have also been extended to potentially include struggling local businesses.
The additional funding will be distributed by the six island local authorities, with support targeted where they feel it will be most effective and towards people, communities and businesses who are struggling the most.
Previous initiatives funded by the Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund include food bank grants, Love Local food voucher cards and free school breakfasts.
Announcing the funding while visiting Shetland, Local Government Empowerment Minister Joe FitzPatrick yesterday said:
“No one in Scotland has been shielded from the cost of living crisis – which has been exacerbated by the inflationary crisis caused by UK Government actions. But islanders often face even greater challenges, due to the unique circumstances of island life.
“Island council leaders have seen the cost of living crisis become more entrenched in their communities. As Minister responsible for local government, I am determined to step up and help those who need it the most even when the UK Government is turning its back on people.
“We have listened to island local authorities and are providing this £1 million of additional funding to help them target support where they have the most concerns.”
Councillor Maureen Chalmers, COSLA’s Community Wellbeing Spokesperson yesterday said:
“The cost-of-living crisis continues to have a disproportionate impact on our island communities, with some areas facing costs up to 65% higher than on the mainland.
“This funding will allow for the continuation of past measures made possible by the Fund such as electricity vouchers, provision of meals and supporting local food initiatives.
“We appreciate the joint work which has taken place between Scottish and Local Government to ensure this funding is available to our most vulnerable islands communities before the winter.”
The Scottish Government has also launched a public consultation to review the current priorities of the National Islands Plan, five years after it was first published, which island communities are being invited to respond to.
Background
Estimates by Shetland Islands Council suggest that the costs of living in some island areas are 20 to 65 per cent higher than the UK average.
The Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund was set up in December 2022. The additional £1 million funding is for the 2023-24 financial year and will be distributed to the six island local authorities through the 2023/24 Local Government Revenue Grant. It brings the total support provided by the fund to £2.4 million.
Funding allocation by local authority:
|
Local Authority
|
Resource (000)
|
Argyll & Bute
|
141
|
Highland
|
105
|
Na h-Eileanan Siar
|
257
|
North Ayrshire
|
57
|
Orkney
|
218
|
Shetland
|
222
Scotland’s first ever National Islands Plan was published in December 2019, after extensive consultation and engagement. It was a key outcome from the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 and provides a framework for action to meaningfully improve outcomes for Scotland's island communities.
The Act requires a review of the Plan within 5 years of initial publication and this provides the Scottish Government an opportunity to engage with local authorities, island communities and partners to reflect on changes in circumstance for island communities since 2019. This may result in the National Islands Plan being revised. A formal twelve-week consultation to support this review has now launched.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/financial-support-for-islanders/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Record medical trainee recruitment levels26/07/2023 12:25:00
New starts will begin training this August.
More medical training posts have been accepted at this stage of the recruitment year than ever before – exceeding last year’s record by 100 posts.
NHS Education for Scotland data as of 25 July 2023 shows that 1,061 posts have been filled so far this year from 1,137 advertised.
This includes 100% fill rates at entry level in General Practice, Psychiatry, Anaesthetics, Radiology and Emergency Medicine.
These trainee doctors will take up post in August 2023. Another recruitment round will be held before the end of the year for those taking up post in February 2024.
Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said:
“I am delighted to see that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine. This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.
“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”
NHS Education for Scotland Medical Director Dr Emma Watson said:
“As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.
“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why. There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in General Practice which has a current fill rate of 100%.”
Background
https://medical.hee.nhs.uk/medical-training-recruitment/medical-specialty-training/fill-rates/2023-fill-rates.
HEE have used data from 17 June 2023. Recruitment is ongoing and NES has used figures from 25 July 2023.
At the equivalent stage of the 2022 recruitment year, 1,016 posts had been advertised and 961 had been filled (giving a 95% fill rate). While this year’s fill rate is slightly lower than it was at this stage in 2022, overall 121 more posts have been advertised and 100 more have been filled so far compared to the same time last year.
100% of posts advertised in General Practice have been filled successfully (273 out of 273). 46 posts were advertised in Core Psychiatry, 68 in Core Anaesthetics, 36 in Clinical Radiology and 28 in Emergency Medicine at entry level. All of these posts filled successfully.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May26/07/2023 11:25:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Improving maternity and neonatal care26/07/2023 10:05:00
New intensive care model for the highest risk pre-term babies.
Scottish Energy Performance Certificates - new metrics: research25/07/2023 15:05:00
Research report summarising work to develop new EPC metrics for Scottish EPCs. This report accompanies the Energy Performance Certificate reform consultation.
Sandeel fishing consultation: review of scientific evidence25/07/2023 12:05:00
The review of scientific evidence that has been used to inform the development of proposals to close fishing for sandeel in all Scottish waters.
Empowering rural communities25/07/2023 10:05:00
Rural and island communities will have a chance to have their voices heard in local and national decision-making as a result of Scottish Government funding.
Whole Family Approach: rapid review of literature24/07/2023 12:05:00
Reviews the evidence on Whole Family Approaches to family support, focussing on examples of best practice in the context of substance use and implications for the training and learning development of substance use practitioners and wider workforce.
Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture21/07/2023 15:05:00
New strategy to support Scotland’s fish farming sector.
Building stronger social connections21/07/2023 12:05:00
Organisations awarded share of £3.2 million fund.