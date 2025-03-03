Scottish Government
Financial support for student carers
Carers in education urged not to miss out on extra money.
This National Student Money Week (3 – 7 March 2025), unpaid carers in education are being encouraged to check if they are entitled to financial help from Social Security Scotland.
It is estimated that there are around 35,000 unpaid carers attending college or university in Scotland. The type of help they provide includes emotional, mental or physical support for a family member, friend or neighbour. But many don’t recognise themselves as a carer, which could mean they are missing out on extra money.
There are three payments delivered by Social Security Scotland that could help student carers during their studies.
Carer Support Payment replaces Carer’s Allowance in Scotland. Unlike Carer’s Allowance, it is available to more carers in education.
Young Carer Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement are only available in Scotland.
Louise Reid, Student Support Adviser at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and Financial Capability Champion on the National Association of Student Money Advisors (NASMA) Board, explains the importance of this type of help:
“Students, alongside wider society, are consistently pushed to the limit financially from sources outside their control. The cost of housing, energy and food have all been consistently high and this hits student carers particularly hard.
“As caring responsibilities can limit or completely reduce any capacity for part time work to top up existing student funding, additional financial resources are vital.
“Carer Support Payment is an invaluable financial resource that can make the difference between continuing with studies or not. Being able to claim this benefit, whilst studying really makes such a difference to students who provide care.”
To find out more about all Social Security Scotland payments for carers, visit mygov.scot/carers or call free on 0800 182 2222.
Background:
- Carer Support Payment is a payment of £81.90 a week and is available to carers who are aged 16 or over and who provide unpaid care for 35 hours or more a week to someone who receives a qualifying disability benefit. They need to earn £151 a week or less after tax, National Insurance and expenses.
- Carers in education who may be eligible includes:
- Part time students - those who spend less than 21 hours a week in class or doing coursework for any course
- Students aged 20 and over and who study full time for any course
- Students aged 16-19, who study full time in advanced education at university or for a college course such as a Higher National Certificate and Higher National Diploma
- There are also some circumstances where students aged 16-19 studying over 21 hours a week in non-advanced education, such as studying for National Certificates and Scottish Highers, who may also be eligible if they meet certain criteria. Find out more at If you study - mygov.scot
- Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra payment for eligible unpaid carers who are getting Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying date. The payment is made twice a year and is unique to Scotland. Each payment of Carer’s Allowance Supplement is currently £288.60. It is paid automatically without the need to apply.
- Young Carer Grant is available for carers aged 16, 17 or 18 who provide support for an average of 16 hours a week to someone receiving a qualifying disability benefit. It is a yearly payment of £383.75 and the money can be spent on whatever the young person wants.
- Information on other support for carers, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer - mygov.scot
- National Student Money Week March 2025 National Student Money Week 2025 - NASMA
- Carers Trust Scotland estimates there are around 30,000 – 35,000 unpaid carers at college or university in Scotland. Carers at College & University | Carers Trust Scotland
- If you are an organisation that supports student carers in Scotland, there are shareable resources, many of which are available in different languages, via our resources pages on our website:
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/financial-support-for-student-carers/
