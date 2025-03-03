Financial support for student carers

Carers in education urged not to miss out on extra money.

This National Student Money Week (3 – 7 March 2025), unpaid carers in education are being encouraged to check if they are entitled to financial help from Social Security Scotland.

It is estimated that there are around 35,000 unpaid carers attending college or university in Scotland. The type of help they provide includes emotional, mental or physical support for a family member, friend or neighbour. But many don’t recognise themselves as a carer, which could mean they are missing out on extra money.

There are three payments delivered by Social Security Scotland that could help student carers during their studies.

Carer Support Payment replaces Carer’s Allowance in Scotland. Unlike Carer’s Allowance, it is available to more carers in education.

Young Carer Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement are only available in Scotland.

Louise Reid, Student Support Adviser at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and Financial Capability Champion on the National Association of Student Money Advisors (NASMA) Board, explains the importance of this type of help:

“Students, alongside wider society, are consistently pushed to the limit financially from sources outside their control. The cost of housing, energy and food have all been consistently high and this hits student carers particularly hard. “As caring responsibilities can limit or completely reduce any capacity for part time work to top up existing student funding, additional financial resources are vital. “Carer Support Payment is an invaluable financial resource that can make the difference between continuing with studies or not. Being able to claim this benefit, whilst studying really makes such a difference to students who provide care.”

To find out more about all Social Security Scotland payments for carers, visit mygov.scot/carers or call free on 0800 182 2222.

Background: