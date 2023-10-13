Financial trader’s conviction referred to Court of Appeal

A financial market trader’s conviction yesterday [12 October 2023] has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Carlo Palombo was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud by rigging the ‘EURIBOR’ (‘Euro Interbank Offered Rate’) benchmark interest rate between 1 January 2005 and 31 December 2009.

He was convicted of conspiracy to defraud in March 2019 at Southwark Crown Court and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Mr Palombo applied to the CCRC in July 2023, the same day that it was announced the CCRC was referring for appeal a similar conviction relating to ‘LIBOR’ (the London Interbank Offered Rate).

A US Court judgment on LIBOR in January 2022 saw the convictions of two other former traders convicted in similar circumstances, quashed.

The CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will follow the legal approach taken by the US Court and overturn Mr Palombo’s conviction.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:

“Earlier this year we concluded that there was a real possibility that the Court of Appeal would overturn the conviction of Tom Hayes in light of the legal approach to the definition and operation of the LIBOR rules taken by the US Court of Appeal in January 2022. “The CCRC recognised that Mr Palombo’s case was not dissimilar to Mr Hayes’ case. “Following on from the Hayes referral and bearing in mind the similarity of issues we have concluded that the Court of Appeal will consider the EURIBOR rules in the same way, reasoning by close analogy with the US Court decision.”

