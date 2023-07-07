Financial trader’s convictions referred following complex review

A financial market trader’s convictions have been referred to the Court of Appeal after a wide-ranging and complex review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Tom Hayes was found guilty in 2015 of multiple charges of conspiracy to defraud by “rigging” the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). He served five and a half years in a UK prison and was released in January 2021.

Mr Hayes applied to the CCRC in 2017. His representatives provided CCRC with extensive submissions and several thousand pages of information, which were subject to detailed examination by CCRC staff. Further submissions were provided subsequently.

In January 2022, a US Court judgment overturned the convictions of two other former traders convicted in similar circumstances. As a consequence, all charges against Mr Hayes in the USA were dropped.

In light of these developments, the CCRC invited Mr Hayes’ legal representatives to make additional submissions with regard to his convictions in the UK.

The CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will prefer the legal approach to the definition and operation of the LIBOR rules taken by the US Court and overturn Mr Hayes’ conviction.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:

“We have concluded after a lengthy and complex investigation that the Court of Appeal should clarify whether the right legal approach was taken in Mr Hayes’ case. “We are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our comprehensive reviews of potential miscarriages of justice.”

The CCRC aims to complete a minimum of 85% of cases within 12 months of receiving the first application – and in the last reporting year, 84.2% of cases hit that target. The average case takes 34 weeks to complete.

A proportion of reviews are complex, especially those that consider expert reports, and a review is classified as a ‘long running case’ if it has been ongoing for more than two years. These cases are paid close attention by a sub-committee to ensure they are not taking longer than necessary.

