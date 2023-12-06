Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Financial watchdog sets out credit information market improvements
People will find their credit files better reflect their financial circumstances, under proposals announced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The change is one of a range of measures to improve the quality of the information collated by credit reference agencies (CRAs), which is used to inform lending decisions, and boost competition in the market.
In November 2022, the FCA published an interim report which found that whilst the credit information market was working well in a number of ways, there were also several areas where the market could be working better.
Issues included significant differences in data between CRAs and that consumers lacked awareness of how to access and dispute credit information.
Yesterday’s proposals will:
- Require FCA-regulated data contributors, such as lenders, to share credit information with CRAs.
- Introduce a common data reporting format to enhance consistency across CRAs and promote competition.
- Provide greater control for consumers over how they are viewed through making it easier for consumers to record non-financial vulnerability information.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said:
“Poor quality credit information can result in people being cut out of the credit market or taking on more debt than they can afford.
“Our proposals aim to improve competition and enhance the quality of credit information as tech developments occur. These improvements will help deliver more effective lending decisions, particularly for consumers with limited or poor credit records, and support sustainable economic growth.
“The changes will also enable people to more easily raise disputes when mistakes are made.”
Yesterday’s announcement also includes the terms of reference for an Interim Working Group, set up to establish a new credit reporting governance body, designed to be more inclusive, transparent and accountable, which will oversee many of the changes proposed. The FCA expects the working group to start its work in January next year and deliver in nine months.
Jackie Keogh has been appointed as the Chair of the working group. She has more than 30 years' experience in the financial industry, mostly in corporate banking, and has been a Senior Advisor at the FCA since 2020. She will step down from that role before taking up her new position.
By the end of 2024, the FCA expects to begin consulting on new measures, including the introduction of a mandatory reporting requirement.
Notes to Editors
- Read the final report.
- The FCA set out proposals in an interim report to improve the credit information sector so it can deliver higher quality and more comprehensive information for consumers and firms.
- About the Interim Working Group.
- Interim Working Group Terms of Reference.
- This report is part of the FCA’s business plan to make sure consumer credit markets work well and our commitment to putting consumers’ needs first.
- More information on credit files and scores, including on how to access your credit file is available on the MoneyHelper website.
- The FCA has set out ways that customers can get advice about dealing with cost of living pressures.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/financial-watchdog-sets-out-credit-information-market-improvements
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Scammers looking to exploit financial stress at Christmas, FCA warns06/12/2023 14:05:00
The FCA is warning of the risk of loan fee fraud as almost two-thirds of parents feel pressured to spend above their means at Christmas.
FCA fines three money transfer firms for breaking competition law01/12/2023 09:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed fines on three money transfer firms after they admitted to fixing prices charged to consumers in Glasgow.
Personal investment firms that give bad advice to hold capital for redress30/11/2023 14:10:00
The FCA yesterday announced proposals to require personal investment firms to set aside capital so that they can cover compensation costs and ensuring the polluter pays when consumers are harmed.
Sustainability disclosure and labelling regime confirmed by the FCA30/11/2023 10:20:00
The FCA has confirmed a substantial package of measures to improve the trust and transparency of sustainable investment products and minimise greenwashing.
FCA bans Nigel Lewis and Susan Jones for incompetent British Steel Pension Scheme advice28/11/2023 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned Nigel Lewis and Susan Jones of West Wales Financial Services Limited (in liquidation) (WWFS) from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs. Mr Lewis has also been banned from holding any senior management functions in a regulated firm.
Unregulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) firms becoming authorised24/11/2023 11:25:00
Prior to the UK leaving the EU, EEA-based firms were able to operate in the UK without our direct authorisation.
FCA censures NMC Health Plc (in Administration) for market abuse17/11/2023 16:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured NMC Health Plc (NMC) for misleading the market about its debt.
FCA finds further work required to fully embed ‘Guiding Principles’ for ESG and sustainable investment funds17/11/2023 09:05:00
A review by the FCA has found that while most Authorised Fund Managers (AFMs) have made efforts to comply with the FCA’s expectations on the design, delivery, and disclosure of their ESG and sustainable funds, further improvement is needed.