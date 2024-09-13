Find out more about Design and Refurbishment for Libraries, Learning Resource Centres and Other Indoor Public Spaces (695)

ESPO
What does this framework cover?
This ESPO framework offers customers a competitive route to procure the design, supply and installation of furnishing solutions for libraries, learning resource centres, community buildings and other indoor public spaces on a national basis.
Framework 695 offers the following Lots:
Benefits
- No obligation to place orders against project proposals and quotations.
- All site visits, project proposals, quotations and CAD drawings will provided free of charge by the successful supplier if required.
- An expanded product range is available, including library counters, IT stations, bespoke seating, shelves, and other furnishing solutions.
- A guarantee period of at least five years on all products supplied under the framework, subject to change from a customer request via a further competition.
- Suppliers will advise customers on the best choice of solutions to meet their needs.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Design and Refurbishment for Libraries, Learning Resource Centres and Other Indoor Public Spaces framework (695), please contact 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org.
