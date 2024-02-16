Find out more about ESPO's Consultancy For Decarbonisation / Net Zero Strategies (500)

This new ESPO framework provides access to a range of consultants in the low-carbon energy sector, who are able to provide a wide breadth of both advice relating to decarbonisation, and support for customers on reducing their energy demands and carbon emissions through the development of decarbonisation targets and strategies.

All of the service providers on this framework have been selected for their experience and ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of services, that will aid in meeting net zero objectives across all stages of project delivery. This may include providing objective advice relating to net zero strategy and carbon reduction programmes, including the identification of low/lower carbon options with recommendations, as well as implementation and delivery advice and support.

Service providers on this framework have experience and can provide technology advice and appraisals for a range of renewable technologies, including (but not limited to) the following: solar PVs, solar farms, solar thermal, wind turbines, biomass boilers, air/ground source heat pumps, hydro, combined heat and power (CHP) systems, anaerobic digestion systems, fuel cells, hydrogen and geothermal. The framework is split between the two Lots below: